Nigerian entrepreneur Aliko Dangote has followed the steps of his friend Femi Otedola and joined Instagram!

He’ll be instagramming with the handle @aliko_dangotegcon.

The entrepreneur has gone on to share his first post which is a photo of himself with an inspirational quote; staying true to himself right?

See the post below:

A post shared by Aliko Dangote (@aliko_dangotegcon) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:10am PDT