Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Attend Sentebale Charity Polo Match

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday attended the 2018 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Meghan cheered Harry who participated in the game, playing on the Sentebale St. Regis team.

The event was to raise funds for the Sentebale foundation.

The charity was founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso to help children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The Duchess wore a belted navy wrap dress by Carolina Herrera paired with nude Aquazzura pumps, sunglasses, and a J.Crew basket clutch.