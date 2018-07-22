Mesut Ozil quits Playing for Germany over “racism and disrespect”

Germany and Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil has confirmed he’ll no longer be playing for his country, due to “racism and disrespect”.
“The treatment I have received from the DFB (German football association) and many others make me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt,” he said in a lengthy 3-part statement. “I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.”
“It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect. I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t.
“This decision has benn extremely difficult to make because I have always given everything for my teammates, the coaching staff and the good people of Germany. But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough.
“That is not why I play football, and I will not sit back and do nothing about it. Racism should never, ever be accepted,” he said.
Ozil and his fellow German international Ilkay Gundogan both of Turkish origin, posed for a photo with controversial president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan which led to public outcry and backlash.
Gundogan had earlier stated that the photo was not politically motivated, with Ozil echoing same sentiment in the first part of his statement released on Sunday on Twitter.
Ozil said not posing for photographs with the Turkish president is tantamount to “disrespecting his ancestors’ roots”. He added that him and his family had received threatening phone calls and comments on social media as well as hate mail.
The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. pic.twitter.com/WpWrlHxx74
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018
Ozil, in the second part of the statement, took a swipe at the German media, calling them hypocrites and also slammed several of his sponsors for pulling him from promotions and events.
II / III pic.twitter.com/Jwqv76jkmd
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018
The third part of his statement was where he announced his resignation from international football.
III / III pic.twitter.com/c8aTzYOhWU
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018
Photo Credit: @m10_official
Well Ozil! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
NO to Racism!!!
The guy really poured out his heart. I feel him. It’s the same in many other European countries, don’t make the error of thinking you are “one of them” because you carry their passport, cos you are not. Shame on the German media and football association, and kudos to Ozil for taking such a bold step.
He’s earned my respect.
He sound really hurt and pained. Sometime ago, i asked this question: people say I’m proud to be an american, jamaican, nigerian, english etc. How can you be proud of something you’ve no control over? Expecting him to respect his german root while disrespecting his other root is very hypocritical of the germans especially the football federation. Shame on them. I just hope this harmless act doesnt ruin his entire career.
On another note, i really hate how the football game is turning political. The other time, messi was targeted and threatened over a friendly game between Argentina and Isreal and that eventually led to cancellation. Let the politicians and UN do their politics and players do their playing.
Kudos Ozil
just imagine that he is fair skinned, and he has to go through this.
Whatever he must have experienced must netted out to his dark skinned colleagues in multiples.
I won’t be surprised one day is something like this comes out of the french team. The french are the very intolerant and hypocritical too. once you fall short of their expectation, or they feel intimated by you, they are ready to sacrifice and destroy you.
People, this was beyond racism. There are over 4 million Turks living in Germany, most of whom were as surprised as half of the world over özil`s gesture of posing with Erdogan. Even though his intentions were not in any way to portray his political allegiance…It was understood as a political statement given the sour relations between Germany and Turkey amid a crackdown by Erdogan’s government on suspected supporters of a failed military coup in July 2016. It would be surprising that in all his years in Germany, it is this singular action that would elicit racism…