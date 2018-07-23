Reverend Funke Adejumo has been Trending For Weeks & Here’s Why

Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo has been trending for weeks with videos and photos of her all over social media.
Comedian Wale Gates has been sharing videos of the pastor asking for donations from congregations in different churches. See a few of them below:
"My daughters and son married as virgins, sow $1000 to tap into the anointing" – Pastor Funke Adejummo #wirewiregospel 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/TsNYcJrV0x
Pastor Adejumo this time in Canada telling people again to sow a seed of $1000 "for their children" at a mothers' summit. pic.twitter.com/RpCOSKZBEu
Part 2:
Naija mums who more religious than the pope will eat this up like pounded yam and vegetable soup and pay up fast. pic.twitter.com/tK0itascoc
Part 3. pic.twitter.com/GmhtrpgPSj
Another video…. Another $1000 seed. Btw who is sending you money from Saudi Arabia? Does the Saudi govt know someone there is funding #wirewiregospel in 🇳🇬? pic.twitter.com/lvF4ezNdmu
Part 2 "If you give, you rise. I don't beg people" #formatTohQuality pic.twitter.com/pmomBWQts6
This is the full video for the "you took her out of context" & "why didn't you post the full video" crowd.
Cos you want to pretend that what we heard isn't what she said. https://t.co/IVlblTRGnl
This her testimony in Port Harcourt is Quality, she even became Pen Pals with someone from Ogboni Confratenity but he's dead now so we can't holla him for his side of the story.
Btw why do you have a Police escort, I thot I was the job of the seed to protect you..🤔 pic.twitter.com/gVTgVxmNMT
Part 2…. Why did your driver wanna die so quickly tho?
Anyway the end of the testimony was "spirit" drove the car away from armed robbers thanks to her giving and seed sowing. pic.twitter.com/f0qvzx6B5v
After God saved her "His Beloved", the armed robbers most likely converged again and robbed other people who don't sow and God didn't love. https://t.co/p9sdobAWZz pic.twitter.com/8vVJiKYFbi
This time Pastor is in #France and it's €100 per month for 12months… do it the maths and again as usual "the Lord laid it into my heart…." pic.twitter.com/sgRP0hZDfg
Today its N1m that's $2000+ cos Da Lord has upgraded. Same lines "i used to be poor"
Just look at the number of people that came forward. pic.twitter.com/9aq7Df90uQ
You will love this one…. it's in Ottawa Canada.
"5 men & 5 women that will sow $1000 each every year till Jesus comes" and unsurprisingly her mentor is 🇺🇸 Prosperity Preacher Mike Murdock pic.twitter.com/D8JiNlKXqJ
"Pay it into Pastors' account, just make sure IT DOESN'T GO TO THE CHURCH"
Churches are registered as Charities in 🇨🇦. Will the pastors declared this yearly $10,000 as a gift? not sure how the charity commission will see this
I respect the confidence she uses to ask for SEEDS pic.twitter.com/fkP4llLo78
In 🇺🇸 DMV…. You know the rest….
"Bla bla bla children bla bla bla $1000"
"Wait for the Grace to avoid disgrace" pic.twitter.com/A5dP0UMgB5
In Calgary, 🇨🇦. Same template…
Anyway Can you people get Pastor her Private Jet soon please? All this collecting it in bits is taking time. pic.twitter.com/rkW2SoDwP3
Daddy Freeze, too, on his Instagram, shared several videos of the pastor asking that churchgoers donate.
– FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 2. – Chai, can you hear this woman??? She said “I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each” – THERE IS NO WHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE! – The ‘giving’ the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32-41 – Is she a Lamba Queen? 🙄
– FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 3. – See LAMBA! – I can’t believe she actually said she is ‘helping them’.😳 – Helping them how? To ease the weight of their money?🙄 – Can people who aren’t earning in dollars sow in dollars?🙄 – SARS will be there disturbing C-class boys.🙄 – Watch today’s #FreeNation sermon on ‘THE CONSPIRATORS OF EVIL’ and raise your voice against preaching that has no Biblical backup! – ◄ Hebrews 5:11 ► New Living Translation There is much more we would like to say about this, but it is difficult to explain, especially since you are spiritually dull and don't seem to listen. – – THERE IS NO WHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE! – The ‘giving’ the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32-41
FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 7. – Previously on ‘FUNKE’S SEED’ €100 seeds were requested. – In this episode our Dear aunty takes her seed sowing ministry to $1000 dollars as she tells her congregants not to leave the grace to avoid disgrace.🙄 – She also is seen stating that God told her to raise a seed..🙄 her god must be very broke always raising altars of money.
FUNKE’S SEED Season 1: Episode 8. – Previously on ‘FUNKE’S SEED’ ‘another one’ in DJ Khaled’s voice as $1000 seeds were once again sown. She told her congregation not to leave before the grace, to avoid disgrace.🙄 – In this episode, our Dear aunty and star of this blockbuster series takes her seed sowing ministry back to $500 dollars, as she tells her congregants that she is on the way to acquiring a private jet. – The cattle can be heard screaming an astounding AMEN!!! On her behalf……. Looks to us like they are sowing while she is reaping🙄🙄🙄🙄 – #Repost @truthwillalwaysstand with @get_repost ・・・ Private jet was the aim. Episode 8 Season 1 still loading…#freethesheeple
A Change.org campaign has also been launched seeking 5000 signatures for a petition banning the pastor from entering the UK.
The petition is titled: “Ban Funke Felix Adejumo from coming to the UK to defraud the people and the country.”
It currently has 4277 signatures.
In support of the pastor, a new hashtag, #IStandWithFunkeAdejumo, was launched on Instagram, with fans of the pastor sharing just how much impact she’s had in their lives.
@ffadejumo Thank you for teaching us how to honor our husbands .You are a builder of the most important pillar of the society -The Family ! We are better wives because of you . There was a powerful prayer session for our children that was shared on a mother’s Whatapp group . So powerful ;so encouraging and full of hope . Thank you Ma . We honour you If you have learnt about family life and how to be a Good wife from this matriarch ps share with me . #istandwithfunkeadejumo
#ISTANDWITHFUNKEADEJUMO. 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 THANK YOU MAMA FOR BEING SUCH A BLESSING TO OUR GENERATION. WE LOVE YOU MUMMY! #DIEHARDSUPPORTER! YOU CAN'T BEGIN TO THINK HOW MUCH YOUR MESSAGES HAS IMPACTED MY LIFE AND MARTIAGE. I AM A BETTER WIFE TODAY BECAUSE OF YOUR TEACHINGS . THANK YOU A BILLION TIMES OVER MAMA @ffadejumo! #Repost from @taradurotoye @ffadejumo Thank you for teaching us how to honor our husbands .You are builder of the most important pillar of the society -The Family ! We are better wives because of you . There was a powerful prayer session for our children that was shared on a mother’s Whatapp group . So powerful ;so encouraging and full of hope . Thank you Ma . We honour you If you have learnt about family life and how to be a Good wife from this matriarch ps share with me . #istandwithfunkeadejumo
The number of times you have blessed my life is uncountable. You taught me the importance of honouring my husband and praying passionately for my children , even unborn.. . . Your charity works in the lives of the less privileged is unparalleled. People don’t see the jaw dropping things you do for people, spurred by genuine love.. How you’ve poured out your life as a libation. People deliberately and ignorantly choose to over look your love and passion for God and kingdom advancement but choose to speak against what they don’t understand. I am proud to call you MOTHER because you are a phenomenal woman. I love you deeply. Your fearlessness , your humour , your passion , your boldness.. You are beautiful inside out ❤️ Keep soaring high and changing the world ma’am.. God is seeing it all.. . . There’ll always be naysayers , it only points to the truth that you’re doing something right. #istandwithfunkeadejumo #FunkeAdejumoIsAPhenomenalWoman #FunkeAdejumoIssaWorldChanger
Mercy Richman ministries is starting a move today with my team against petition toward @ffadejumo Only blind can denied the prove of what God is using mama funke for in this generation People will only talk about seed But I will talk about the work this ministry has help out Widow Abandon children Abuse woman Orphanage Hospital Scholarships Berger Aged Sponsorship Less privileged And many more Mama Funke Adejumo ministries as help many womanhood both home and abroad Taking the gospel and love of Christ to many city and by God's grace God will continue to strengthen her to do more for This generation I rise a flag to stand with mama funke Adejumo Ministries #istandwithfunkeadejumo @janearowolo @mzdebbie_ @mzmono @alexandershoes.ng @tolulope_solutions @kemiajumobi @tomilolapeters_ @zimrinlyzeecouture @prophetrichman @ddadejumo @a.king.like_ayo @mercyrichman @path_4_life @agape_pground @adrad_ @ffadejumo @efenathan @sammieokposo @spiritofsaco @apostlewales @nhn_couture @seunadetomiwaolabode @oluwatomilove @[email protected]
A true Mother A God General A true worshipper of Jehovah My Spiritual Mother My Heroine My Role Model My Mentor Woman of virtue Woman of substance Trail blazer Our Matriarch Our Apostle You brought a revolution to womanhood in Africa. There was a season in my life you housed me when many others offered me "scriptures" When many others would rather save thier face than to reach out to me in my pains.. When many others would rather just be neutral and watched me suffer… You stood for me, you nurtured my wounds, you covered me.. You loved me…Not only me Maami…to many!!! I don't know how much scripture you know.. But I can never forget the love and care you showed me. I've followed the principles you teach and it has saved my life in many ways.. I just want you to know I'm a life that is changed because you said yes to God! Keep glowing for our Lord Mummy, keep soaring Mummy, keep radiating His light Mummy. I love you endlessly @ffadejumo GOD had lifted you and some people cannot just handle it…. #istandwithfunkeadejumo @bdadejumo @gbemigafadejumo @ddadejumo @tolulope_solutions @kemiajumobi @oluwakemih
Exactly the words i needed to hear this night. Thank you Mama for giving the exact words in season 🙌🏾. Your messages are timeless. I celebrate the grace of God on your life. #istandwithfunkeadejumo #ffa RepostBy @ffadejumo: "LET US NOT BECOME WEARY IN DOING GOOD, FOR AT THE PROPER TIME, WE WILL REAP A HARVEST IF WE DO NOT GIVE UP. {GALATIANS 6:9} I ENCOURAGE YOU TO REJOICE IN YOUR WAITING💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 FFA. HONOURING GOD AND BLESSING HUMANITY." (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage)
Okay she seems like a nice lady, but the part that did it for me was when she said that she too will one day own a private jet. Thanks but no thanks ma’am
Whatever, i too will own at least two private jets and its not through peoples money but the favour of God she is a TRUE woman of God,until you accept jesus as your saviour stop trying to understand what christians do
Kike, please, this is not Christianity. More like MMM
Duh Kike…:SHE plans to acquire a jet with other peole’s money. Best of luck with those jets you plan to buy, let’s know when you make the purchase so we can wash it down with some champagne. Ode!!!
P.S — Kike, you might need a refresher course on what it means to be a true Christian. As far as I know, taking advantage of those seeking comfort, and solace in the house of God does not a good Christian make. True Christians don’t fundraiser to fund their own lavish lifestyles. They make sacrifices, and give to the less fortunate. The prosperity preachers are spitting in heaven’s ground with their nonsense. Jesus himself didn’t make or collect even a fraction of what these thieves are stealing. Want to be a true Christian? Ask your neighbor what you can do to help, or find a market woman who is having a hard time selling her goods today, and give her money to compensate for the lack of sales. Want to be a true Christian? Find a child roaming about aimlessly on the street, and take responsibility for his education. This is the mark of a true Christian. Not the brainwashing buffoons who have you under their spell.
Pardon the typos.
This is so true. Was still saying this. How about telling people to sow the seed into someone’s life and let it be between them and God. It’s high time we let these preachers take responsibility for how they spend the money they get especially from the congregation. People will say just pay tithe, its between them and God. I refuse that. How about they explain where it goes? At this point i’d rather give the money to a small church trying to build their building or to Charity
The authority In which she speaks has some uncanny resemblance to witchcraft. That’s all I am going to say on this madam.
@Lilo, Flesh and blood did not reveal this to you my dear! Hmmn… #Akurepeopleknow
Mrs Adejumo’s messages have blessed me so much. I cannot lie o. Now I am a secured, independent woman who believes that God deposited so much in me including being a good wife and mother but not only that. I don’t wallow in the curse of Eve. I honor my husband but he is not my God, that liberated me.
Regarding seed sowing. Abraham sowed yo Melchizedek and without contradiction, the lesser is blessed of the greater. You can sow your money, time etc as the Spirit of God leads. Eg You can give your friend who just bought a brand new car money for gas though you don’t have a car you can call yours, you can choose to mind other people’s children whilst waiting. Seed time and harvest is law.
pastors and other religious folks need to understand that the more people get enlightened and educated the more they question and solve things…
They need to start building businesses, stop asking for donations and start doing more for their communities or else the anti-christian brigade will cause chaos that won’t only affect Christians….
The weird thing is its people who were born into “Christian” homes that are the ones castigating it..
Stop talking gibberish until you have been close enough to mrs adejumo to know how she uses it. Ehhen mummy my WONDERFUL mummy, continue the work we will keep sowing into the work God is using you to do, not my business or anyone’s but the blessings
Side eyes at you and your single avatar with multiple personalities. I see your one-woman army is out in full fervor.
Why does my one army sting you? Lols are you already feeling defeated? My people will not comment cos there are way more important things to do like CHANGING DIAPERS lols yawns.
Mummy my mummy, are you an orphan? Come on get outta here with that crap
This is unfair to the woman and her ministry. I have heard her preach and attended her programme and she didn’t ask for a dime.
In fact she was begging for medical practitioners volunteers in the Medical profession for an hospital she and her husband were building in one remote village in Osun state. So remote I have never heard of the place.lol. it was all philanthropy.
She does amazing work for women, building their confidence, ensuring they don’t become liabilities to her husband. She said your sister in law cannot put off the TV you are watching if you bought
It or came into her brothers house with loads of your stuff .
She also encourages petting and loving your husband’.
If you have never heard her preach. Pls do.
Videos yapa in youtube.
She exudes confidence which can be a bit jarring if you don’t understand her.
She is highly respected by this younger hip pastors who call her mama.
LMFAOOOOOO the woman is LITERALLY asking people for money in ALL these videos. She’s even specifically telling them to give the money to her and her husband DIRECTLY and to make sure it doesn’t go in the offering basket.
How does her not asking for money when you heard her preach change the fact that she’s asking for money in all these other instances? She isn’t even saying give the money to the church. She’s saying give it to me and you will get miracles. Tufia!
Yes she did kay and so you know she uses it directly to help the poeple our government have oppressed and exploited so let our JEWEL of a mother,homebuilder,confident,inspiring woman be.
No. She is asking for money in exchange for miracles. This country is littered with charities who don’t claim to be offering people anointing to tap into in exchange for thousands of dollars. Your reverend can come out and ask people to donate to any charity or oppressed person she likes, but that is not what she’s doing here. You must be a fraud to defend this.
Talk till tomorrow even if the governments gets involved, until you know God you will never understand why christians sow seeds, its left to God to tell pastor adejumo what to use the money for. So you are very ignorant on this matter jorr lools
Ok like robbing Peter to pay Paul.. issokay
“On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws.’” – Matt 7:22-23
Hmmm i doubt this lord on judgement day is your lord and God, ,please get to know him
Sorry to butt in. Such comments are annoying. These likes must be from her, her children and their spouses or from all your 8 names with different monikers. Keke, Napep, Nene. Mama always says people should not be fooled by her jeans; her spiritual sense is correct. so even she would know that these are the words of Jesus to Christians.
Sha jejely sow your seed and continue to serve the god of seed. You and your 25 accounts. Lying here and forming knower of God.
Illuminati do charity work as well. The biggest foundations are not run by Christians.
“She is highly respected by these younger hip pastors.” – This is true. She is Biodun Fatoyinbo’s spiritual mother. Charity is not a sign of true Christianity. Every time a negative post is shared, she talks about widows and orphans. “Oh! This 16 year old was raped! The authorities are following it up.” Mama, I love you but that is neither here nor there. Why are you hurting the very women you claim to be helping?
Who “robust reply” epp? 😂😂😂😂😂
@Bisola, or maybe it’s so “remote” it doesn’t exist…lol!
@Anon , my exact thoughts. Some white elephant hospital or a cover for other fraudulent things.
Silly brain-washed disciples calling her mummy like they ‘no sabi their Mama’.
Money-mongering spiritual pickpockets disguised as Pastors.
Funke Adejumo go stand by Churches and start giving every Church member $1,000 monthly that comes from your own honest labour till Jesus comes. Let me see how sweet and easy you find that! Mschewww.
What Gospel is she preaching? Gospel of dollars and Euros.
How come she has not gone to preach to the women in remote Mursi tribe of Ethiopia and ask them to donate 1,000 cowries.
Funke Adejumo is nothing but a modern-day Religious Fraudster!
Is this her photocopy asking for money in these videos? Lmao….se oro niyen?
I think na her scan 😂😂. You never sabi film trick?? 😂
Would such pastors thrive without willing congregationa? These carnal-minded audiences are there for THEMSELVES, not for God, and they see Him as a vending machine. The congregations are as much, if not more, to blame than she is.
I have always wondered, doesn’t her husband see it? He seems reasonable. Can’t her friends talk to her? I invited her for a conference and didn’t hear “pim!” back. Now I know it is becsuse I did not speak the correct language, i.e. Honorarium amount. Thank God o. He delivered the women of my country. She came recently and nobodu even heard about it. She is coming in September. People have said they will lambast her for her lamba from the airport if she is let in.
She runs several non-profits. I will like to think the money goes into these projects which can not sustain themselves. It is the responsibilty of we children of God to look after the vulnerable around us. If you dont trust her to use the money to these effects then dont go up to the altar and pledge a seed.
You can take it and sow it directly into the needy’s life. Your CHOICE has not been taken away.
@Cocoa, sorry but only in places like Nigeria can people get away with this. In civilized societies, even charitable donations have to be accounted for and charities are regularly audited.
Then she can open her mouth and ask people to donate to these non-profits, no? And what does a non-profit have to do with this woman asking for money in exchange for the virginity of children? She is SELLING miracles.
Babes, but this seed sowing is becoming her schtick. I attended two of her summits in Aberdeen and ’twas the same method….. plus….. she always knows how to use a rallying call that tugs the heartstrings – the children. So you’re standing in a room filled with all these vulnerable Christian women, mostly young and trying to be sure they’re not making complete hash job of being wives and mothers. And they’re looking for encouragement from the kind of older Christian mentor she’s believed to be….. then it surely ends up in the “seed today so that your children will not turn into armed robbers, instead of ending up as wholesomely as mine did” call.
Girl, it was starting from £1000 oh. My ears pricked all the way up….. before we started hearing an invitation to bring “whatever you have”. And I’ve heard her speak (I don’t know if I’ll call it preaching, she’s actually more of motivational Christian teacher than a Preacher in my own opinion), will not deny that she’s very good at stirring a passion for her female audience (mainly wives + mothers) to achieve more and I’m sure she’s been a great inspiration to many women.
Let’s just stop this seed-for-blessing approach and keep it honest. Ask people who feel they’ve been blessed, to please support the ministry in whatever way they can. Charities do that all the time and there’ll be a lot more respect for her brand if they did that….. rather than guilt-tripping congregations with the threat of missing blessings.
Unless the worry is that Nigerians have a culture of depleting resources (both spiritual and material) without bothering about ways to sustaining them. In which case, e be like say the seed is the best kind of compulsion you can make for funds. Selah.
If they are genuine, let God himself arise and defend them. If they are false, let God himself arise and punish them all.
No. As Christians, you are God’s arms and power on earth. Don’t shirk your responsibility and wait for God to work for you. When you see evil, you must be first in line to speak and work against it. God has done more than enough for all. Don’t be like the child that refused to be weaned!
There are legal and transparent structures by which she can raise funds for her good works. Asking for money to be paid directly into her own accounts reeks of greed and circumvention of proper procedures. Call a spade a spade. You don’t need God to come down from heaven to tell you the difference between right and wrong.
Glam! You are an amazing writer!!
Meant to say gbam! Damn spellcheck
When your minimum wage is N20K, $1000 is a lot of money to talk about.
what is driving all this trend is poverty.
i’m not a fan of these churches, but i actually admire how this women bypasses the entire system. that is rigged to keep impoverish people.
The people that are against her earning money this way dont even know why they are against her
apart from it seems unfair.
But guess what she is not putting a gun to anybody’s head.
well let me put it this another way, if your government didnt make it impossible for people to earn a living and infrigine on their right to economic liberty. this very smart woman’s methods wont exists.
our combined cohorts of illiterates leading us that like to plagiarize without any concern for understanding, are the ones driving this behaviour, where the least productive and fantasy sellers rake it in.
Its a complete waste of time to even try to do anything else in her country of origin, but this. and im yet to be convinced how this is any better than your so called lawyers and accountants, if you take a look closer they all operate on thesame principles.
only one team made their own official.
And if this is upsetting you, let it upset you some more as i break it down,
everything she is talking about is related to inalienable rights. if you have your inalienable rights,
why would you be attending her service?
Religion has become the biggest industry for Nigeria’s legion of CON artists! You see their signboards literally everywhere you turn.. smdh
It’s even extra hard to ignore this BS…. I mean how do I not notice that in every single video she is asking for money….bloody hell! And some would still sat leave our mummy alone….you people get your life together.
Aunty Ole, Barawo.
Anuty Rev, Go and get a proper job, and see how easy it is to make a $1000.
All me I want to know is who is her tailor abeg. I hope I won’t need a seed of 1k USD to access him or her
For people saying she is using the money to do Charity. Then why can’t she ask for money the same way other NGOs are doing? How much of the money going to NGOs goes to the ppl in need versus overhead. It seems as though these pastors call her to preach and raise funds for them in their Church and then she gives them a cut. Very nice racket. But all in all, who is her tailor?!
$1000 for that information.
i swear that’s all i was even looking at sef, the clothes.
As in, the peach and black one. Very common fabric that I have been ignoring in the market . A great tailor is everything.
Me too! Fashion is on point. The 2012 and before videos look a bit funny compared to her recent fashion. The geles are even lopsided. Seed is powerful.
Anyway. I came here to drop gist: There is a post on twitter from Tomi Adejumo’s former schoolmate saying that she is not a virgin, since her FUTA days. The guy posting it said he will not be the one to tell Mama that her child lied to her.
The weak wey this whole thing take make person weak, enh… 🤣🤣🤣
God, please help Rev. Funke and us all, in Jesus’ Name.
Uhm, not an advocate for her method of seed sowing but please ALL of her children attended Covenant University so no need to bring any false tales into this.
Secondary school.
Two of them went to the FUTA secondary school before Covenant so by university, how can I say…? they were pros
you are too funny oo… las las you need to sha know the tailor oo LOL
In the entire black populace, Nigerians represent a great number among the academically educated.
But, while I cannot factually represent the level/number or percentage of the gullible populace, I am 101% sure Nigerians are majorly gullible.
Because we do not have the patience or the value system to study & analyse the nitty gritty of everyday living, we fall pray to such societal elements like pastors, imams, alfas, traditionalist, politicians, service agents, and even to the lowest of the lowest in the marketplace.
* That’s why you will see a lowly educated person on Instagram mixing Hydrogen peroxide, hair bleaching powder in shampoo and sell as Whitening shower gel, call it Organic product, sell for exorbitant price to the supposed academically educated, and this latter won’t question the truth in labelling of such product.
* That is also why you will see an academically educated nigeria submit themselves to dancing on social platform when he or she is not a musician or actor to sell and gain following.
Where is that done in the world? Are you insane or something?
There are tons and tones of cases in points to learn from world leading companies…why is that so hard to sit down and study a few?
* That is why Nigerians will continue to take the words of such clergy people hook, line and sinker because they have refused to study and understand the word of God on their own.
* When the general value system is faulty, all of those who are smarter at conning others will be the only success stories to be heard of.
NIGERIANS NEED TO QUESTION THE IMPORTANCE OF DAILY LIVING ELEMENTS to be able to truly be situationally-educated.
It is well.
I agree…most Nigerians are too lazy to search the scriptures and know God for themselves. They’d rather people tell them who God/Christ is based on their warped ideas.
In addition, our society/upbringing is one that has taught us that we have to ‘bribe’ our way to get things. So the idea that a Heavenly Father will love you unconditionally and give freely to even the most undeserving without being ‘bribed’ is very foreign to most Nigerians. And the greed to want something now now adds to the gullible nature of an average Nigerian. May God help us! 🤦🏽♀️
Sow seeds of prayers (not money) for your children and they’ll reap rewards.
How many of these people that have been sowing money seeds do we know ruling the major institutions of the world??? Abeg
You’ve even gone too far with asking for seeds of prayer.
It can be as simple and as basic as sowing seeds of good, simple. Do good, let those principles of seedtime and harvest truly come to pass in your children’s lives. Some people are prayer warriors and evil (EVIL) in how they treat their fellow beings so that sowing seed of prayer for your children can be risky….. lest they reap the wind in return.
We just need to get over this payment-for-blessing strategy of life, Christianity in Nigeria is in dire straits. Far too many people are walking out of church on Sundays with the false conception that they’ve successfully dropped a bribe for God at the altar in exchange for getting into His good books.
I like Pastor Funke Adejumo. But let’s be for real, this sowing of (money) seed everywhere is actually ridiculous and unbiblical. “Seed sowing” is NOT only financial. In fact, in most cases, it’s not financial. People can sow seeds of love, seeds of service, seeds of faith etc. The untrue notion that God’s blessings can be bought is one of the major problems with religion in Naija.
I’m pretty sure in all these videos, she’s preached a really good message prior but then, like a lot of these Pentecostal, prosperity pastors, they ruin it at the end with this rubbish.
Then again, Why must she put a minimum or amount on what people should give? What happened to giving willfully and cheerfully? 🤷🏽♀️. People contribute to NGOs all the time. If she’s raising money for her charities, then let people give what they have.
In one of the videos, she was telling ushers and choir members to ensure that they sow this “money” seeds 🙄. Excuse me, they’re already sowing seeds of service that God doesn’t forget and He rewards.
Christians just need to understand that God blesses us regardless of us. If you choose to give money to the church, widows, needy etc , it shouldn’t be because you want something back, it should be because Christ first loved you. Shikena!
Love, love, love you for this! Touche! This is truth!
Exactly! Their time is way more valuable than money. Why must it be money?
Woman issa scammer. I just signed the petition.
Nigerians are busy accusing their government of embezzlement but another extension of that are so called “men and women of God” scamming the hell out of them in the name of their fake God. God of the Bible aint the same one they use. They have turned churches into business, pyramid and bad deals.
This woman is a fraud just like many of them. I’m still shocked this many women follow her on basic things in life they should already know if not pray to God for wisdom. She doesn’t teach salvation and real biblical teachings just prey on emotions.
“I’m still shocked this many women follow her on basic things in life”
Buhahaha…very basic, kindergarten babble. This is the nonsense Nigerian women find ‘inspiring’. People who swallow this crap most of the time have never had the appropriate feminine influences in their lives to be inspired by such nonsense. It is a funny sight though, hehehe. Nigerian Christianity is a mess. A dramatic show of shame! Judgement is coming soon for these shameless babblers since they have refused to repent. I’ll just relax and watch from the sidelines.
Surprisingly, no Nigerian Pastor is doing for poor Nigerian masses what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did to fight the inequalities against the Africa- Americans.
Ha! You want them to die and leave their private jets, earthly mansions, exotic holiday homes in the Caribbeans and private Islands paradise to who?
Look at the rot in the system. Tell you what. These prosperity-preaching wolves in sheep’s clothing are in. cahoots with the political looting-leaders. They extort and glean off what is left by the latter.
You can’t even imagine the racketeering and unhealthy rivaly amongst some of these self-annointed-appointed religious leaders.
Wake up, O’ ye brainwashed and befuddled disciples! Ask common sense questions.
Are they saying this Pastor Funke Felix Adejumo has to teach them to be punctual to work, love their children, organize their homes as well? So, she was there to instruct them from childhood to respect their parents, elders , do. chores, go to to school and other mundane things.
THEY BETTER START HONORING AND SHOWERING THEIR REAL MOTHERS WITH ALL THEY DESERVE….PLUS THE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS as God instructed not some persons who made no sacrifices for you.
Many Nigerians worship human beings, NOT GOD!
I’m very uncomfortable with this woman’s style of preaching.
However ,I thought the petition against her was a tad over the top and won’t hold any water, until I read their argument. She goes to the UK, collects money from the congregation and ferries the money back to Nigeria without paying tax Or accounting for it? Or that’s why I understood. If thats the case, then she might actually get into trouble with the authorities in the UK.
I think the Pentecostal community is beginning to realise how much trouble this might be for her, hence the massive movement supporting her.
I’ll advise her to look inwards and tell her self the truth, no matter how wonderful her congregation say she is… These videos portray her in the worst possible light, there’s no denying she said or did these things. The evidence is unquestionable.
Dont worry the people that wrote the UK tax laws are not this stupid. They actually have functioning brains, They understand the world better than poverty stricken vultures.
Its the giver that is subject to a tax if the gift is over £3000 , people in the UK do not pay taxes on gifts received..
This might help with your reading.
https://www.gov.uk/inheritance-tax/gifts
and
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2012/jan/11/financial-gift-liable-income-tax
if you are coming from N20k minimum wage society. your next line of argument/questioning i’m guessing should be, if she is allowed to collect gifts in the UK.
Lol there is a petition against her in the US too where gift receivers do pay tax.
Ok she’s a very wonderful woman who has helped us build our homes”. Then she demands 1m at the beginning of the year! Seriously translates to home building.
Please ask those who survived Christ Embassy s giving Saga n how many homes n lives were literally shattered die to financial mess in their homes. Father’s no longer able to meet their financial obligations in the house cos he has to remit his VOW to the pastor 1st. Mother’s reducing quality of life in the home because they have to be in pastors good books.
Ive been there, talking from experience. Just God’s grace brought us out of the deep waters we found our feet in.
http://www.funkefelixadejumo.org/will-usa/
$500 for prayers, one on one counselling and tea break
I went to a a church recently where we we asked to make donations, the highest was for 1 million naira. I am not a member of that church but I gave because the funds was to sustain the church’s University which the school fees from students cannot cover. Genesis 8:22 says as long as the earth endures seed time and harvest time will continue. Preaching the Gospel is capital intensive. I say so because of the cost involved. I have been privileged to be in a ministry that went to some villages to preach the gospel in the north. The cost of organizing this crusades which was not in the town ran into millions. If not for the giving of people in the town, no matter the amount of offering collected in the village it can never cover the cost. A lot of people attend Experience every year for free, can I ask you if you were to buy a ticket to attend that concert how much do you think you will pay ? We are talking about not just local but foreign artist who come with their band? Do you know that it is the giving of some that makes it possible for others to attend free? I think it is high time Christians stop bringing down men and women of God who ask for donations. If they don’t ask will you even think of giving willingly, would you know what the needs are?
Lol I cannot believe what I am reading.
You donated to sustain the Church’s University?
Who owns the University? The Church or the pastor? You mean after charging school fees that the congregation cannot often afford, they ask them to subsidized it. So these people want us to believe that the University is running at a loss? So why are they doing it then? To provide education for the masses? The masses that can’t go there.
There is nothing wrong in asking for donations please but that is not what FFA is doing here. She is asking people to give her, her foundation or other pastors money for projects she does not name in return for God’s blessings. This is very clearly condenmed in the Bible and in fact it was one if the reasons for the ride of protestant churches. Research the sale of indulgences by the Catholic Church.
Why do Nigerian Churches find it hard to publish financial accounts to their members? Churches in the US and UK are required to do it. Their pastors have not gone up in smoke and flames. In fact, was Christmas Embassy not taken over in the UK because they were found to be misappropriating and mismanaging Church funds.
But it’s ok. Tomorrow now FFA will tell us her choir members donated a private jet to her.
This quote “as long as the earth remains, seed time and harvest will not cease”. First of all, that’s one of life’s basic principles 🙄. You reap what you sow. This isn’t talking about money abeg.
Secondly, yes, churches need funds to spread the gospel. A lot of the monetary “seeds” Pastor Adejumo called for specifically asked to be made directly to pastors and not be included in church money. So your statement doesn’t hold water.
Zzzxx love your comment but these poeple commenting here, 99% of them are not christians please remove that from your mind ehhh. I know what ofrerings and tithing has done in my life ahhhhh nobogy prayed for me ohhh i just so gave and boomi always receive a testimony, so let them talk in their ignorance if i was listening to true christians it would be difeerent but they are not ojare so rest your energy.
Imagine someone of her caliber behaving like an “Alabosi”
Just saw this on IG and it’s surprising she is shamelessly dancing at the airport like her juju is bigger than anything else
https://www.instagram.com/p/BllrCWWFVWm/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1ybhz9k4jc5m
The moment people like Tara Fola durotoye are mingling in the same circle as such thieving men-of-God, it leaves me to re-question what her true business motive has been all along and what her husband truly has for the country with his intention to run.
Some Nigerians have mastered the art of deception through religion and so-called claims to empowering others. It’s all a lie.
Take for example, why has she stopped using that business model to run her makeup company? why is her husband and herself always spiritualising everything? because the vast majority of Nigerians are needy and weak as a result.
With big houses in VGC and about, living a life beyond true understanding, the foolish will continue to believe through these cheats who hide behind the name of God to cheat and steal from people.
It is always about Money…look back in time, it is always about money..
pls leave Tara out of this! she didnt ask for seed or any form of donation. Ehn! carry your bitter heart away from her business. dont taint a good woman bad when you do not know absolutely anything about her! Whether we like it or not, these things are very personal. you do not know her! leave her and her husband out of this!. she is a Christain and she belives in tithing and sowing. deal with it or face your front.
I want to post a question here, before judging the lady Pastor I want to ask those of you judging here, how many souls have you won for christ, who is sure of going to heaven because you ministered to them? Have any of you told anyone today that Jesus loves them? and by the way leave us the foolish continue to believe and give because you know what Ist Corinthians 1:18 says “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God”. Let those who are led to give give because they will be blessed of the father. even if the pastor decides to misappropriate it we will still be bless because it is the intention that God blesses.
My dear, Nigerians will always be for God…forget it..no need to be asking how many souls have been worn for God.
Do you think these people going to church are going because they were worn…NO DEAR. They are going because there is an innate attachment to religion that every parent imbibes in their kids and each one of us grows with it.
What now sustains these attachment to the church for example will be the deception by these so called – supposed-to-godly people, who are mavericks at spiritual manipulations.
I have read in some places, people saying this woman Funke Adejumo has helped them to hold their homes….hehehe.
How? Because she tells you to cook for your hubby when he didn’t leave the money and they try and get it back from him….mumu manipulation…how is that holding your home…it’s common sense every woman knows…we are born into a society where we give leverage to men in most family situations, so do you really someone who calls themselves a pastor to remind you of that, and then you will be manipulated to pay (sow) for that information you already know.
This is the same method used by babalawos….they will tell you these and these are your problems (of course, standard everyday problems) and you will believe…immediately, you are wiring your entire monthly stipends to them.
How many souls has SHE won?#shift #Akurepeopleknow
Chai see the only wise person here aside myself, that scripture is spot on God bless you. There is nothing i repeat NOTHING that will stop me from SOWING or GIVING into the lives of true servants of God because of my TESTIMONIES that money or man could not solve, i will also pay mymtithes and offering too. Let them keep their ignorance while i SOAR, who no go, never undertand. SOWING IS MEANT FOR ONLY TRUE CHRISTIANS so dont try this if you are not one.
your deflection is not cute, fix up!
