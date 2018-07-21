BankWars: Nigerian Banks battle it out on Twitter

It was #BankWars today on Twitter!
It started with a tweet from Sterling Bank, not-so-subtly shading 4 others: Union Bank, First Bank, GT Bank and Access Bank.
It was a very simple tweet, the bank writing: “Shoot for the moon, become a star – it’s the least you deserve. Welcome to
#SterlingBank ”
The image attached to the tweet, however, had all the shade.
Shoot for the moon, become a star – it's the least you deserve. Welcome to #SterlingBank 😊 pic.twitter.com/Jt7M5AkSSb
— Sterling Bank Plc (@Sterling_Bankng) July 20, 2018
They unleashed … something, with the other banks coming for them, hard.
Access Bank was savage, writing:
We will travel on an imaginary rocket too, if we were a one-customer Microfinance Bank; but with ten million customers and counting, we rather bring the galaxy to you!
#YouAreWorthIt #TakeTomorrow #KnowYourElders
We will travel on an imaginary rocket too, if we were a one-customer Microfinance Bank; but with ten million customers and counting, we rather bring the galaxy to you! #YouAreWorthIt #TakeTomorrow #KnowYourElders pic.twitter.com/pBGuW8JaLo
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) July 21, 2018
Union Bank seemed even more upset, coming for Sterling again, again, and again.
Heading to the moon without a spacesuit…journey mercies🚶🏾♂️🚶🏾♂️#simplersmarterSAFERbanking
— UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) July 21, 2018
When the elders speak… #SimplerSmarterSAFERBank pic.twitter.com/xCgYbcniDm
— UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) July 21, 2018
There's no coming back after "Ether" or "Story of Adidon"…settle down now, take a deep breath. Back to counting this Naira, Dollars and Pounds… #SimplerSmarterSAFERBank pic.twitter.com/LGSRSsOPtw
— UNION BANK (@UNIONBANK_NG) July 21, 2018
First Bank had fewer words, but was no less caustic, characteristic of the elderly.
… And straight into the trash can. #RespectYourElders #MoveOver #NextPlease #YouFirst pic.twitter.com/tkyZe9FVgc
— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) July 21, 2018
What an elder sees while sitting, a child cannot see even if he travels to the moon. #RespectYourElders #YouFirst
— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) July 21, 2018
Even fathers have fathers; they are called 'forefathers'. #Babababawon #YouFirst https://t.co/Gud95d3srv
— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) July 21, 2018
FCMB watched from the sidelines, waiting to be called upon.
Observing…. pic.twitter.com/1I9oB2J3r0
— FCMB (@MyFCMB) July 21, 2018
GT Bank, however, was a no-show. Mature or scared? We don’t know.
What bank do you think won the war?
Sterling posted on Friday and it took other banks 16 hrs to respond.
16hrs to respond is a life time on blogosphere. All the clap backs were dead on arrival. It took too long to respond.
That backfired with the quickness… LMAO!!
This is refreshing, what comes next? An actual battle with gladiators adorned in the bank logos they represent? That’d be fun.😊
Gtbank
GTBank makes the most money of all the banks so no need to speak
Corperative bank’s response:
“Sho mo age mi ni??”
Help me spell co-operative abeg… I no sabi engrrish.
Why can’t you all get along in that country! Even banks that sofficate their clients behind closed doors;
Savagery, haha! I like the banter sha, not every time serious or formal.
FCMB get sense, no need to talk if you have nothing nice to say.
As for GTbank, they should not reply abeg, before they will go and deduct ‘clap back service fee’ from my account.
lol. I don’t trust all dem lazy clap backs. They will now come and tell us that some persons worked over time to come up with the weak responses.
🤣🤣🤣😂👏🙌
Lol Gtbank is coming with TV ad… y’all think you’re playing with your agemate.
Only if these Nigerian banks were quick to respond and address their customer complaints/ needs as quickly they responded to sterling..Sigh
If only they’ll battle it out by improving service delivery… if only.. sighh
You didn’t add Sterling’s response to all the clap back, the “e pain them” one. Too funny 😂😂😂 it was refreshing to see sha not everytime serious serious