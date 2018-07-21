BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BankWars: Nigerian Banks battle it out on Twitter

21.07.2018 at By 17 Comments

It was #BankWars today on Twitter!

It started with a tweet from Sterling Bank, not-so-subtly shading 4 others: Union Bank, First Bank, GT Bank and Access Bank.

It was a very simple tweet, the bank writing: “Shoot for the moon, become a star – it’s the least you deserve. Welcome to #SterlingBank 😊

The image attached to the tweet, however, had all the shade.

Sterling Bank on Twitter #BankWars

They unleashed … something, with the other banks coming for them, hard.

Access Bank was savage, writing:

We will travel on an imaginary rocket too, if we were a one-customer Microfinance Bank; but with ten million customers and counting, we rather bring the galaxy to you! #YouAreWorthIt #TakeTomorrow #KnowYourElders

Union Bank seemed even more upset, coming for Sterling again, again, and again.

First Bank had fewer words, but was no less caustic, characteristic of the elderly.

FCMB watched from the sidelines, waiting to be called upon.

GT Bank, however, was a no-show. Mature or scared? We don’t know.

What bank do you think won the war?

17 Comments on #BankWars: Nigerian Banks battle it out on Twitter
  • B July 22, 2018 at 5:21 am

    Sterling posted on Friday and it took other banks 16 hrs to respond.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Fizzy July 22, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      16hrs to respond is a life time on blogosphere. All the clap backs were dead on arrival. It took too long to respond.

      Love this! 25 Reply
  • 9ja July 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

    That backfired with the quickness… LMAO!!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Flow July 22, 2018 at 8:01 am

    This is refreshing, what comes next? An actual battle with gladiators adorned in the bank logos they represent? That’d be fun.😊

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Mel July 22, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Gtbank

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • John July 22, 2018 at 11:03 am

    GTBank makes the most money of all the banks so no need to speak

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Olu July 22, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Corperative bank’s response:
    “Sho mo age mi ni??”

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Olu July 22, 2018 at 11:14 am

      Help me spell co-operative abeg… I no sabi engrrish.

      Love this! 27 Reply
  • Amad Ben July 22, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Why can’t you all get along in that country! Even banks that sofficate their clients behind closed doors;

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ephi July 22, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Savagery, haha! I like the banter sha, not every time serious or formal.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Baybie July 22, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    FCMB get sense, no need to talk if you have nothing nice to say.
    As for GTbank, they should not reply abeg, before they will go and deduct ‘clap back service fee’ from my account.

    Love this! 127 Reply
    • Fizzy July 22, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      lol. I don’t trust all dem lazy clap backs. They will now come and tell us that some persons worked over time to come up with the weak responses.

      Love this! 22 Reply
    • Onyinyechukwu July 22, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      🤣🤣🤣😂👏🙌

      Love this! 12 Reply
  • Stephanie July 22, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Lol Gtbank is coming with TV ad… y’all think you’re playing with your agemate.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • nwa nna July 22, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Only if these Nigerian banks were quick to respond and address their customer complaints/ needs as quickly they responded to sterling..Sigh

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Ade July 22, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    If only they’ll battle it out by improving service delivery… if only.. sighh

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • o July 23, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    You didn’t add Sterling’s response to all the clap back, the “e pain them” one. Too funny 😂😂😂 it was refreshing to see sha not everytime serious serious

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija