BankWars: Nigerian Banks battle it out on Twitter

It was #BankWars today on Twitter!

It started with a tweet from Sterling Bank, not-so-subtly shading 4 others: Union Bank, First Bank, GT Bank and Access Bank.

It was a very simple tweet, the bank writing: “Shoot for the moon, become a star – it’s the least you deserve. Welcome to # SterlingBank ”

The image attached to the tweet, however, had all the shade.

They unleashed … something, with the other banks coming for them, hard.

Access Bank was savage, writing:

Union Bank seemed even more upset, coming for Sterling again, again, and again.

First Bank had fewer words, but was no less caustic, characteristic of the elderly.

FCMB watched from the sidelines, waiting to be called upon.

GT Bank, however, was a no-show. Mature or scared? We don’t know.

What bank do you think won the war?