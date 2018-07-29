P-Square can only Come Back If there’s Respect – Peter “Mr P” Okoye | Watch

One half of the defunct music duo P-Square, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has given a condition for the reunion of the pop group.
Speaking in an interview with Kenya’s CitizenTV, Peter revealed that his twin brother, Paul, and himself can only become a duo again if “respect comes”.
Peter revealed that his family is often disrespected by his brother. His brother insults his family, he said.
Watch the interview below: (He addresses the PSquare reunion from the 3:00 mark.)
I stand corrected, but I have never seen or heard Paul insult Peter and his family on social media or in interviews. In fact the other two brothers hardly ever address any of their issues in public. As someone who does not know them personally, everything I have heard came from Peter. Again correct me if I’ll wrong and direct me to those public insults
The drama queen is back at it. He has more followers, more fame and according to him, he’s more successful yet he can’t seem to leave his brothers out of his mouth and live his life. When has Paul ever insulted his family, when? Another attempt to rally his fans and destroy his brothers because I guess his secret tape didn’t do the trick. You guys have broken up, you don’t talk to your brothers, they don’t talk about you, nobody really cares about P Square, why can’t Mr insecurity move on with his life and focus on his family. You made the right choice by choosing your family, now move on already.
The difference between LIB and BN readers is like night and day. I thought I was the only one who can’t recall the other twin mentioning his brother’ family. Even the stupid tape showed Peter just as aggressive and combative as the other two.
Repeat a lie over and over again, people will start believing. Peter always taps into they “hate my wife because she’s Yoruba” narrative to gain support. I hope one of these days he will address those videos of him high and falling out of hotel rooms with other women because those are the real insults to his family.
I guess the whole break up is not going as planned. His brother’s songs are doing better, has more views and subscribers on YouTube and Paul is currently on tour in Europe (despite Peter being the first to launch his solo career)
Peter loves being the center of attention and cannot stand to see his brother win.
He opened up this can of worms because his brother’s new song-reality has broken records that even his stolen ebeano song could not.
This one and his ever changing stories. One minute Jude is the problem because they have to share everything with him. The next minute Jude hates my wife. Another 2 minutes Jude is restricting me to just dancing. Now Paul insulted my family on Instagram. Where exactly are those IG insults Paul posted? Always bashing his siblings to get attention and it’s getting old now.
I thought we left P Square and their issues in 2017.
Peter, you are worse than a broken record. You have become so annoying. SHUT UP!!! You talk too much. You had ny sympathy and it is now obvious you have issues underneath. Seek help.
Lola’s puppet .. aka Peter
Please grow up and focus on your ‘wife’ and kids (which you claim to have chosen)
How can a grown man be so childish .. kai..
Lola, please call your puppet to order!
Peter needs to master the art of silence. The thing about silence, is that it makes you look good even if you are the horrible one. Paul has mastered silence and I love that. When it comes to family issues, fix it within yourselves. The pity party will just not work, because the truth is, your fans don’t really care. The only people that care are your family whether it look like it or not. Peter, just stop talking! Especially if you have found your peace now. This twin rivalry/competition will turn into something else if you guys don’t nip it in the bud now. Anyone who watches evil twins will understand my point. You two love each other no doubt, fix it!
Peter talks too much! Very childish fellow. See how he just downloaded all the extra information. He’s fast turning into the ‘blackface’of the duo.
I have also noticed that he uses his relationship with Lola to gain public sympathy esp from women. Grow up Peter!
I know Paul is not so innocent cos he did make some comments initially though he didn’t directly mention any name, but that was so last year. And the group has split, so why does Peter keep opening up old wounds if he has indeed moved on?
Psquare can never come back, too much water has gone under the bridge, it has now denigrated to deep hate and rivalry between the brothers.
So Peter, stop embarrassing yourself by sounding like a broken record and face your solo career.
When asked about Psquare, learn from your twin and REFRAIN from talking about it.
SMH.
The things these guys do to remain relevant. I don’t believe this hoax of a fight one bit! Few months or years down the line, they’ll say they have crushed the beef and blood is thicker than water and then come up with another album and make even more money. It’s all a deliberately calculated plan IMO!
Peter shut up shut up no one cares anymore shut up.
I really love that ” REALITY” song. It is my YouTube album now.
All I care about are the hits.
Everyone should go home and fix their private issues.
I got mine and I didn’t spill it on social media.
…This is reality…
Peter please move on! Focus on your career and leave your brothers out of it. Have you ever heard Beyoncé or A list Hollywood stars talking about their family problems to the media?It isn’t worth it. I sincerely pray that you guys find peace in your family and love yourself as brothers once again. God be with you all.