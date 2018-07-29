Kanye West’s Father Reportedly Diagnosed with Cancer

Kanye West‘s father Ray West has reportedly been diagnosed with stomach cancer and is currently undergoing treatment, Radar Online is reporting.

According to Ray’s ex wife Cheryl, Ray was diagnosed since last spring. She said: “he’s getting treatment and from what I understand the treatments are working.”

On the connection between the rapper’s breakdown and Ray’s health, Radar Online added that Cheryl had this to say:

Sometimes you need other events to trigger bigger events. It could have triggered something bigger in Kanye because he is super close to his dad after his mom’s death.

Photo Credit: Prince Williams/Getty Images