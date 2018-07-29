Betty and Soni Irabor Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary ❤

Today is the 35th wedding anniversary of veteran broadcaster Soni Irabor and CEO of Genevieve Magazine Betty Irabor, and to celebrate, the lovely couple have been sharing memories on social media.
Betty took to social media to share a photo from their 25th anniversary shot by renowned photographer, TY Bello.
She captioned the photo: 29th July!! Morning has broken! Blessing God for our 35th wedding anniversary today… (pic taken 10 years ago on our 25th anniversary by tybello) Through all the changing scenes of life… here’s to us 🥂❤️
Soni on the other hand shared a couple of photos accompanied by sweet messages to Betty.
He captioned one photo: Through thick and thin we have grown and we thank God for grace and love. Happy anniversary my flower bloom. I just love you is what I do!
Photo Credit: @bettyirabor
Rejoicing with you both. Happy happy wedding anniversary.
Only friendship can sustain marriage…come rain come shine, friendship will keep you together till the end of time..that’s why it always advisable to be friends before relationship becos your friendship will see you through and keep you going when the storms of life come. Happy Anniversary to the Irabor’s, May you enjoy another 35 yrs of love, grace and companionship.