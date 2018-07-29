“So yesterday I met a legend” – Simi says after Performance with Lagbaja | Watch

Simi co-headlined the Johnie Jazz Whiskey show which held in Abuja last night and while the show was all shades of fun, one of the highlights was her and Lagbaja‘s performance.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Simi is filmed kneeling to greet Lagbaja after he brought her on stage.

Simi captioned the videos she posted: “So yesterday I met a LEGEND!!! I had the time of my life”.

Simi had recently revealed her excitement at the opportunity to perform alongside Lagbaja for her Abuja fans in a video posted on her Instagram page. She shared:

As an artist I appreciate my flavor of music and there are other flavours that have stuck with me through time, like what Lagbaja for instance brings to hearts and minds of many; It’s often edgy and smooth at the same time. I have always wondered what my creamy and tropical flavor would be like if it mixed with Lagbaja’s Smoky feel…. I think you and I can find that out at the JJW in Abuja.

Photo Credit: @symplysimi