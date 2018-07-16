They are planning to kill me – Daddy Showkey cries out in New Video

Veteran singer Daddy Showkey has said that people are planning to kill him.

Although the singer did not mention exactly who is planning to kill him, he said it is because of his comments on the trucks parked in Ajegunle.

He revealed the news in a video on his Instagram, writing:

Information reaching me is that are planning to kill me I dey I look una,

The Tankers and Trailers Parking around our neighborhood should leave now

We are Crying Out Now #showdonshow#daddyshowkey #lionclan#asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld#ajegunle pls my people #repost to save a life

Watch him speak