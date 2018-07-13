Police Officers in Lagos banned from Wearing Mufti & SARS Jackets

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos Edgal Imohimi has issued a directive to all police officers in the state, saying no officer attached to the command should wear mufti bearing ‘SARS’ (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) while on official duty.

Imohimi made this known at the third Stakeholders Security Meeting on Community Policing organised by the Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin, Guardian reports.

“The only units allowed to wear jackets with the inscription of his unit on it are Anti-Cultism unit, Anti-Kidnapping unit, RAIDER and Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS),” Imohimi said.

See his statement below:

Henceforth, no policeman should carry out operational duties in Lagos in mufti without police uniform. The only units allowed to wear jackets with the inscription of his/her unit on it are Anti-Cultism unit, Anti-Kidnapping unit, RAIDER and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). Every other policeman on operational duties must be in uniform. They would only be in mufti only if they are attached to the investigation unit of the command. We don’t want any policeman to cause us any embarrassment anymore. An example was that of the lawyer that was assaulted in Ikoyi recently by policemen who went there in T-shirts as FSARS. They will be reduced in ranks to serve as deterrent to others.

Imohimi then urged residents to report any police officer caught taking alcohol while on duty.