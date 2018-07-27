Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!

After just two months of a whirlwind romance, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are set to marry!
A source confirmed the engagement to People.
25-year-old Nick reportedly popped the question at Priyanka’s 36th birthday in London.
“They are so happy,” the source told People.
Another source close to the Jonas family said:
His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.
Congratulations to the couple.
11 years is a big gap but love is love. is he already Nick Chopra. Lol
congrats!
LOL
Priyanka is one hell of a badass dresser. I just love her style. Goodluck to them, May the odds be in their favour
Awwww I’m so excited….. Imagine the beautiful kids they will have… i’m jealous
Lovely ☺️😊
Like Wendy would say…they aren’t getting married . This is just a thing
after 2 months of wild romance ? well they cute….
All for American visa and work permit.
If u know ,u know
You sound so so silly