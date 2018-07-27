Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!

After just two months of a whirlwind romance, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are set to marry!

A source confirmed the engagement to People.

25-year-old Nick reportedly popped the question at Priyanka’s 36th birthday in London.

“They are so happy,” the source told People.

Another source close to the Jonas family said:

His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.

Congratulations to the couple.