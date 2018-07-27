BellaNaija

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!

27.07.2018 at By 11 Comments

After just two months of a whirlwind romance, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are set to marry!

A source confirmed the engagement to People.

25-year-old Nick reportedly popped the question at Priyanka’s 36th birthday in London.

“They are so happy,” the source told People.

Another source close to the Jonas family said:

His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.

Congratulations to the couple.

11 Comments on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!
  • Pat July 27, 2018 at 7:47 am

    👀🏃🏃🏃

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • marlee July 27, 2018 at 7:55 am

    11 years is a big gap but love is love. is he already Nick Chopra. Lol

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Djay July 27, 2018 at 7:55 am

    congrats!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • I’mJustSayn’ July 27, 2018 at 8:01 am

    LOL

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • DatEnuguChic July 27, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Priyanka is one hell of a badass dresser. I just love her style. Goodluck to them, May the odds be in their favour

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • keke driver July 27, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Awwww I’m so excited….. Imagine the beautiful kids they will have… i’m jealous

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • BLOSSOM BEAUTY FINESSE July 27, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Lovely ☺️😊

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Lilo July 27, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Like Wendy would say…they aren’t getting married . This is just a thing

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • memebaby July 27, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    after 2 months of wild romance ? well they cute….

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Lol July 27, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    All for American visa and work permit.

    If u know ,u know

    Love this! 8 Reply
