R. Kelly Releases 19-Minute Track ‘I Admit’ Addressing Sex Cult Allegations

Grammy award winning R&B artist R.Kelly has released a 19 minute song titled ‘I Admit’.
In the song which is some sort of a confessional, R.Kelly addressed several issues like the sex cult allegations, the Spotify playlist ban, his illiteracy, molestation as a child, and his dire financial situation.
Today is the day you've been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶
“I done made some mistakes,” he admits but goes on to say: “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent / Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”
“I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that sh– is crazy,” he sings.
See excerpts from the song below:
On his financial status:
“Now the truth in this message is I’m a broke-ass legend / The only reason I stay on tour is ’cause I gotta pay my rent.
“I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist / So I had to write a song about it / Because they always take my words and twist it / Believe me, it’s hard to admit all this.”
On the sex cult allegations:
“I admit I am not perfect / I never said I was perfect / Say I’m abusing these women / What the f**k, that’s some absurd shit.
“They brainwashed, really? / Kidnapped, really? / Can’t eat, really? / Real talk, that sounds silly.”
Kelly told the parents of women he’s accused of harboring:
“Don’t push your daughter in my face / And tell me that it’s okay / Because your agenda is to get paid / And get mad when it don’t go your way.”
On People’s Opinion of Him:
“You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me/ Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me.”
On Why he Wrote the Song:
“I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist/ So I had to write a song about this, ’cause they always take my words and twist it/
Believe me, its hard to admit all this, but I’m in my feelings about this sh–/ But I had to set the f—in’ record straight.”
On Jim DeRogatis who’s been reporting on His Allege Sexual Misconduct for Years:
“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gonna keep on doing me.”
On the Parents of Jocelyn Savage accusing of Kidnapping their Daughter:
“And if you really, really wanna know/ Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the sh– that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah.”
R.Kelly also addresses his relationship with Aaliyah who he married in 1994 when she was underage, talking about the sex tape scandal in the form of recalling a conversation with a woman,
“She said ‘What about Aaliyah said?’/ Love/ She said ‘What about the tape?’/ I said hush/ I said my lawyer said ‘don’t say nothin”/ But I can tell you I’ve been set up,” he said.
Delusional….he’s admitting nothing. He is unwell.
I feel sorry for Rkelly. This sort of thing can drive someone to commit suicide. Also he may have done wrong but let’s be frank the media blows things out of proportion and distorts a lot of things.media fills us with propaganda and lies. Let’s all be careful what we believe. I do believe he is not as guilty as people are saying at least maybe not as extreme as it’s being painted.
@AdaAda, abegi which wan is “not as guilty”. Sista, legal guilt it’s like pregnancy – it’s either you are or you are not. There’s no in-between.
Mehn, this guy used to be god to me, The only musician I said if he ever comes to Nigeria, I will go to his show. Unfortunately I wasnt in the country when he came.
I remember going through a phase in my life, his music..i believe i can fly, storm is over and many more helped me out.
Last time, when he was sued for child molestation, I didnt believe all but recently, I started believing them and my respect for him started diminishing but i still play and listen to his music.
But with this 19mins track, he needs help. He needs prayers. He is leaning towards being a better/changed man. I pray he become a better person. He is a legend when it comes to making music.
Baba Kelly, whatever happens, you still got a fan in me. I feel sorry and wish for the best for the women they say you destroyed (if the story is true).
This crusty old man should just go away.
He is also going to say that the teenager he was just recently exposed trying to get to come to his show and to spend time with him was also a set-up? smh