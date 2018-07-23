R. Kelly Releases 19-Minute Track ‘I Admit’ Addressing Sex Cult Allegations

Grammy award winning R&B artist R.Kelly has released a 19 minute song titled ‘I Admit’.

In the song which is some sort of a confessional, R.Kelly addressed several issues like the sex cult allegations, the Spotify playlist ban, his illiteracy, molestation as a child, and his dire financial situation.

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶 LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

“I done made some mistakes,” he admits but goes on to say: “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent / Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”

“I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that sh– is crazy,” he sings.

See excerpts from the song below:

On his financial status:

“Now the truth in this message is I’m a broke-ass legend / The only reason I stay on tour is ’cause I gotta pay my rent.

“I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist / So I had to write a song about it / Because they always take my words and twist it / Believe me, it’s hard to admit all this.”

On the sex cult allegations:

“I admit I am not perfect / I never said I was perfect / Say I’m abusing these women / What the f**k, that’s some absurd shit.

“They brainwashed, really? / Kidnapped, really? / Can’t eat, really? / Real talk, that sounds silly.”

Kelly told the parents of women he’s accused of harboring:

“Don’t push your daughter in my face / And tell me that it’s okay / Because your agenda is to get paid / And get mad when it don’t go your way.”

On People’s Opinion of Him:

“You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me/ Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me.”

On Why he Wrote the Song:

“I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist/ So I had to write a song about this, ’cause they always take my words and twist it/

Believe me, its hard to admit all this, but I’m in my feelings about this sh–/ But I had to set the f—in’ record straight.”

On Jim DeRogatis who’s been reporting on His Allege Sexual Misconduct for Years:

“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gonna keep on doing me.”

On the Parents of Jocelyn Savage accusing of Kidnapping their Daughter:

“And if you really, really wanna know/ Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the sh– that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah.”

R.Kelly also addresses his relationship with Aaliyah who he married in 1994 when she was underage, talking about the sex tape scandal in the form of recalling a conversation with a woman,

“She said ‘What about Aaliyah said?’/ Love/ She said ‘What about the tape?’/ I said hush/ I said my lawyer said ‘don’t say nothin”/ But I can tell you I’ve been set up,” he said.

Listen to the song below: