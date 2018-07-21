Offset Released On Bail in Gun/Drug Case

We reported yesterday that Migos rapper Offset was arrested whilst driving in Georgia on four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of marijuana and an improper lane change.

Fans can however relax because the rapper is back home with his family! According to TMZ, he appeared in front of a judge at an Atlanta court house this morning and was released after posting bail of $17, 000.

Fellow Migos member Quavo and wife Cardi B have both taken to social media to announce his release, his wife was also quick to assure everyone that the rapper was not on probation.

Check out Quavo and Cardi B’s social media posts below:

H E H O M E — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 21, 2018