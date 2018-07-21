BellaNaija

Daddy’s Girl! Femi Otedola buys daughter DJ Cuppy new Range Rover Sport

21.07.2018 at By 6 Comments

DJ Cuppy is stunting on the gram with a gift gotten from her billionaire dad Femi Otedola.

Cuppy shared a photo of herself with her new 2018 Range Rover Sport, writing:

Out with the old, in with the new! 🚐💨 THANK YOU @FemiOtedola 🎁♥️ #NewCarAlert #2018Sport#WhiteOnWhite #LevelUp

Her sister Temi recently got one from their dad also, after she graduated school.

Photo Credit: cuppymusic

6 Comments on Daddy’s Girl! Femi Otedola buys daughter DJ Cuppy new Range Rover Sport
  • Bowl July 22, 2018 at 4:07 am

    Is it that this is the first new car your father is buying for you ( in my Igbo English )?
    And BN , how is this news?
    Ngozi Okonjo Iweala gave the world Uzodimma. Dora Akunyili gave us Njideka
    Now who are these upstarts !
    Who are the offsprings of the Ndimis, Buharis, Otedolas Dantatas, Alakijas, Babangidas Oshiomoles, Danjumas of this world etc ? There is something wrong with the Nigerian brand of corruption !

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • LILO July 22, 2018 at 8:02 am

    So the soccer player took back his G Wagon? Lol oro Asa will get that while cuppy drives this Range?

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • Fizzy July 22, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      She gave it back. Though me, l don’t get the idea of asking for or returning gifts when a relationship packs up. Gifts given in love should NEVER be asked for or returned.

      Love this! 28 Reply
      • bgvt July 22, 2018 at 2:55 pm

        lol ole oshi. u no wan do. bring back d range.

        Love this! 11 Reply
  • Bowl July 22, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Bia BN, post my comment !

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • varojollofusa July 22, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Small girl, Big Daddy…

    Love this! 13 Reply
