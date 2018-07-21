Daddy’s Girl! Femi Otedola buys daughter DJ Cuppy new Range Rover Sport

DJ Cuppy is stunting on the gram with a gift gotten from her billionaire dad Femi Otedola.
Cuppy shared a photo of herself with her new 2018 Range Rover Sport, writing:
Out with the old, in with the new! 🚐💨 THANK YOU @FemiOtedola 🎁♥️ #NewCarAlert #2018Sport#WhiteOnWhite #LevelUp
Her sister Temi recently got one from their dad also, after she graduated school.
Photo Credit: cuppymusic
Is it that this is the first new car your father is buying for you ( in my Igbo English )?
And BN , how is this news?
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala gave the world Uzodimma. Dora Akunyili gave us Njideka
Now who are these upstarts !
Who are the offsprings of the Ndimis, Buharis, Otedolas Dantatas, Alakijas, Babangidas Oshiomoles, Danjumas of this world etc ? There is something wrong with the Nigerian brand of corruption !
So the soccer player took back his G Wagon? Lol oro Asa will get that while cuppy drives this Range?
She gave it back. Though me, l don’t get the idea of asking for or returning gifts when a relationship packs up. Gifts given in love should NEVER be asked for or returned.
lol ole oshi. u no wan do. bring back d range.
Bia BN, post my comment !
Small girl, Big Daddy…