Anthony Anderson under Investigation over Alleged Assault on a Woman

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is currently being investigated by Los Angeles Police following a crime report it received.

According to The Blast, Anderson is under investigation “for allegedly assaulting a woman after she catered an event thrown by the actor.” The incident happened last year, the report added, and it was after the event she catered for the actor.

She met with Anderson a second time to discuss future business opportunities when the alleged assault occurred, the report added.

LAPD told The Blast, “We have a crime report listing him (Anderson) as a suspect in a crime. It is an open investigation.”

A spokesperson for Anderson denies the claim and tells The Blast, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”