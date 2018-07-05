Stephen & Ayesha Curry welcome third Child

Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have welcomed a new child!

Ayesha announced the birth of the baby boy on her Instagram, his name Canon W. Jack Curry.

Canon was born on July 2, 2018.

My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman😆😍 📷 by this mama of 3! 🤱🏽

Stephen also posted a photo of the newborn and wrote:

On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry @ayeshacurry

Photo Credit: ayeshacurry