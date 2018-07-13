BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“…Threatening to detain me and hang me upside down” – Twitter User Narrates Scary Ordeal with Nigerian Police

13.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

A Twitter user has narrated a scary story of how he was unlawfully held by the Nigerian police for hours after a random stop and search.

According to him, he was stopped while in a taxi on his way to a meeting. The policemen, who were in plain clothes, went through his phones and laptop before concluding he was a ‘fraudster’ and asked him to get into their car.

He explains that he has been kidnapped before by people disguising to be policemen and because of this he became wary when he was asked to get into their unmarked car.

Before getting to the police station, he was asked to write a statement but instead of writing what had actually transpired, the policemen were dictating to him what to write, which he bravely refused to do.

See the tweets below.

This is a reminder and lesson about how just about anyone can find themselves in these surreal situations and it is a call on the government to ensure there is a reform of the police system.

**This post was published with the permission of the Twitter User.

3 Comments on “…Threatening to detain me and hang me upside down” – Twitter User Narrates Scary Ordeal with Nigerian Police
  • Frank White July 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    anh anh. don’t you know that some people use to keep ad agency inside their house. LOL

    But for real though, which way naija?!?

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Tracy Edward July 15, 2018 at 12:33 am

    How did you know if they are police. Stop sending Fake News. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen. Best thing to do, is to get the taxis driver and you and let investigation to be done. Thank you.

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • BAMBAM July 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

      WHAT IS DIS ONE SAYING……????????????

      Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija