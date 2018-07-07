BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Ledisi, Mary J. Blige & More of Your Fave Celebs spotted at Day 1 of the 2018 Essence Festival

07.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

The 2018 Essence Festival is currently underway in New Orleans, Louisiana, and there have been quite a number of exciting activities already for the first day, which was Thursday 5th of July.

Known as “the party with a purpose”, the Essence Festival is an annual music festival to celebrate African-American culture and music.

See photos of Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Ledisi, Mary J. Blige and more at various events during Day 1 of the festival.

Tiffany Haddish

Queen Latifah

Vivica A. Fox

Mary J. Blige

Naturi Naughton

Ne-Yo

Lena Waithe

Regina King

Angela Yee

Regina Hall

Maxine Waters

Luvvie Ajayi

Remy Ma

Ledisi

MC Lyte

Amandla Stenberg

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paras Griffin | Marianna Massey | Christopher Polk | Bennett Raglin |

4 Comments on Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Ledisi, Mary J. Blige & More of Your Fave Celebs spotted at Day 1 of the 2018 Essence Festival

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija