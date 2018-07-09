BellaNaija

Waje shares how she lost her Car’s Side Mirror at a Restaurant

09.07.2018

Singer Waje had driven to a restaurant over the weekend when she had her car burgled.

The singer shared on her Instagram a photo of her car’s side mirror absent. She wrote:

See what happened to my car over the weekend! When you go to a restaurant or lounge and there’s no space to park inside, drive off. I bet u it’s the security men paid to watch the cars that did this to me.

  • beauty July 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Sorry but is this news? Mschew

  • zzzzzzz July 10, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    It’s news, others need to be careful and the restaurant needs to be more vigilant. We can learn from this

