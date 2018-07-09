Waje shares how she lost her Car’s Side Mirror at a Restaurant

Singer Waje had driven to a restaurant over the weekend when she had her car burgled.
The singer shared on her Instagram a photo of her car’s side mirror absent. She wrote:
See what happened to my car over the weekend! When you go to a restaurant or lounge and there’s no space to park inside, drive off. I bet u it’s the security men paid to watch the cars that did this to me.
Sorry but is this news? Mschew
Lol. My thoughts exactly.
It’s news, others need to be careful and the restaurant needs to be more vigilant. We can learn from this