Coldplay’s Chris Martin would like to perform with Cassper Nyovest

09.07.2018

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has a fan in Coldplay‘s lead singer Chris Martin.

Cassper shared on his Instagram photos of the two of them hanging out and lounging at his house.

He revealed that Chris said he’d like to perform with him someday and he enjoyed the song “Malome.”

By the way, Chris Martin from ColdPlay came to see me at my house the other day. He told me he loved the song “Malome” and would like to perform it with me 1 day. He’s so passionate about helping & changing the world. Amazing human being. Hopefully we’ll get to make some music.

A collabo of the two artists would be something. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

