APC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi leaves Party

01.08.2018 at By 4 Comments

The national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdulahi has resigned from both his position and as a member.

The former sports minister confirmed his resignation with a Tweet followed shortly by a press statement.

Abdullahi’s resignation from APC comes less than 24 hours after he denied claims of resigning from the party that’s currently experiencing mass defections to opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

  • nene+ August 1, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Best times ……..
    Welcome home…..
    Lai Muhammed has been praying and fasting at the FEC hahahahahhahahahahahaha hypertension loading
    Oshiomole battling insomnia hoho hohoho hahahahaha

    • Anon August 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      nene* – this is your season. Enjoy!

    • ogwashi August 1, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      but nene are you happy that anyone no matter the character can come into your party??

  • nene+ August 1, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Hahahahahaha let them all come home first. I want to see divergent names representing all tribes not the katsina govt we have now.

