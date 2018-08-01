APC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi leaves Party

The national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdulahi has resigned from both his position and as a member.

The former sports minister confirmed his resignation with a Tweet followed shortly by a press statement.

In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) August 1, 2018

Abdullahi’s resignation from APC comes less than 24 hours after he denied claims of resigning from the party that’s currently experiencing mass defections to opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).