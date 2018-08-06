BellaNaija

Beyonce’s Anticipated Vogue September 2018 Cover is HERE!

06.08.2018 at By 5 Comments

Beyonce is the cover icon for the anticipated September 2018 issue of Vogue magazine and we can’t quite get over it!

The most exciting bit of this issue that’s got the world buzzing is that Queen Bey was handed the creative reins and just as expected, it’s something unique

23-year-old Tyler Mitchell handled the photography, a first in Vogue history!

See the first look at the cover below.

  • keke driver August 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Sorry o, but what’s special about this cover tho?

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Vera August 6, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      it is the 1st time in Vogue’s 126 year history that a black photographer has shot the cover. It is also the first time Anna Wintour has let go of creative control of the cover and lastly it is the September issue, Vogue’s most important monthly issue. As to whether you like the cover is up to personal taste but taste doesn’t change its significance

      Love this! 23 Reply
      • keke driver August 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        I already knew this, but there’s nothing special about this cover.

        Thanks tho.

        Love this! 5 Reply
  • Baybie August 6, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Simple and Lovely!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Kandé August 6, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Nothing new or exciting. Looks like her basic instagram pics. And I am such a Beyonce fan. Underwhelming.

    Love this! 0 Reply
