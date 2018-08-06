Beyonce’s Anticipated Vogue September 2018 Cover is HERE!

Beyonce is the cover icon for the anticipated September 2018 issue of Vogue magazine and we can’t quite get over it!
The most exciting bit of this issue that’s got the world buzzing is that Queen Bey was handed the creative reins and just as expected, it’s something unique
23-year-old Tyler Mitchell handled the photography, a first in Vogue history!
See the first look at the cover below.
Sorry o, but what’s special about this cover tho?
it is the 1st time in Vogue’s 126 year history that a black photographer has shot the cover. It is also the first time Anna Wintour has let go of creative control of the cover and lastly it is the September issue, Vogue’s most important monthly issue. As to whether you like the cover is up to personal taste but taste doesn’t change its significance
I already knew this, but there’s nothing special about this cover.
Thanks tho.
Simple and Lovely!
Nothing new or exciting. Looks like her basic instagram pics. And I am such a Beyonce fan. Underwhelming.