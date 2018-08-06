BellaNaija

Lanre DaSilva Ajayi is 40 & Fabulous on the Cover of ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue

06.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

Renowned Fashion Designer, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi turns 40 today, 6th August 2018 and to mark her milestone, the fashion icon graces the cover of the latest edition of ThisDay Style magazine.

For the stunning shoot, DaSilva was styled by Veronica Odeka in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi collection while her makeup and hair were by Bimpe Onokoya and Ferdinand Hair. The photos were shot by Remi Adetiba. 

See more fab photos below!

Photo Credit: @thisdaystyle

3 Comments on Lanre DaSilva Ajayi is 40 & Fabulous on the Cover of ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue
  • M August 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Stunning!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Hian August 6, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    40… FORTY!
    Hian, with that her daughter that is like 25 already …..forty..???????

    I am 35, and I have always seen her as one old aunty since I can remember coming on the scene…. I wonder if Tiffany Amber is also 40?

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • AYODELE August 6, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    SO GORGEOUS

    Love this! 1 Reply
