BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Bidemi Zakariyau is Engaged!

14.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Bidemi Zakariyau, founder of LSF|PR is engaged!

The engagement was announced by style blogger/fashion consultant Denola Grey on Instagram.

Denola shared a photo of the couple and wrote:

My girl is getting married to the best guy! Best birthday present. Bayo, thanks for making us super happy😂. Love you both. Bidz, we have so much work to do 😩🙏🏾🖤🥂🕺🏾

Bidemi is getting married to Adebayo “Adebeyuu” Akande, the founder & CEO of Orb Solutions.

See post below:

Bidemi had earlier posted a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: Counting my blessings, I’m feeling special 🙏🏾

Counting my blessings, I'm feeling special 🙏🏾

A post shared by Bidemi Zakariyau (@bidemizakariyau) on

Photo Credit: @denolagrey

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija