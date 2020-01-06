Style
BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019
As fashion people the world over bemoan the death of personal style, and the formulaic way people dress (Thanks Instagram!) it has become even more difficult to ascertain men and women with that ‘je ne sais quoi’. Fashion is more democratic than ever, and social media has made sure trends basically never die. It is becoming more and more gender-neutral, traditional dress codes for work, play and everything in between also means fashion for the truly stylish has become even more experimental and exciting.
To identify honourees for yet another hotly debated best dressed list we tapped fashionistas from across the continent, the diaspora and our final list spans well loved It-girls, creative and corporate types as well as fashion business moguls. We plumbed the depths from emerging fashionistas we think our audience should discover, to established figures all around the globe. They all feature varying aesthetics but with one unifying factor – they consistently create eye-catching looks.
We hope this year’s list of exceptional honorees inspires you to be sartorially fearless in 2020!
Dive into our list of the top fashion trendsetters and style stars with our annual best-dressed list, featuring celebrities, influencers, and many more.
Best Dressed List – Overall
In alphabetical order – these are the names we think raised the bar style-wise in 2019!
The New Classics
Abisola Kola-Daisi
Adut Akech Bior
Asanda Sizani
Ayanda Thabethe
Chukie ‘LYNXX’ Edozien
Eku Edewor
Fisayo Longe
Issa Rae
John Boyega
Kofi Siriboe
Lupita Nyongo’o
Mai Atafo
Maria Borges
Maps Maponyane
Mawuli Gavor
Mo Abudu
Richard Mofe- Damijo
Sam Adegoke
Seth Shezi
Veronica Odeka
The Mavericks
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Adekunle Gold
Alexander Julian
Damini ‘ Burna Boy’ Ogulu
Denola Adepetun
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Jidenna
Lisa Folawiyo
Mobolaji Dawodu
Ogo Offodile
Reni Folawiyo
Trevor Stuurman
WuRlD
Yasmin Furmie
The Bombshells
Idia Aisien
Ini Dima-Okojie
Latasha Ngwube
Lerato Kganyago
Mimi Onalaja
OG Okonkwo
Rita Dominic
Shaffy Bello
Sharon Ooja
Tiwa Savage
Toke Makinwa
Toni Tones
The Minimalists
Bidemi Zakariyau
Dumebi ‘Andrea’ Iyamah
Kefilwe Mabote
Lerato Kgamanyane
Nana Agyemang
Shelley Mokoena
Temi Otedola
Yoliswa Moleboheng Mqoco
The Maximalists
Anok Yai
Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun
Bonang Matheba
Didi Olomide
Jennifer Oseh
Juliette Foxx
Nana Akua Addo
Noble Igwe
Ozinna Anumudu
Rich Mnisi