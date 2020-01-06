BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019

As fashion people the world over bemoan the death of personal style, and the formulaic way people dress (Thanks Instagram!) it has become even more difficult to ascertain men and women with that ‘je ne sais quoi’. Fashion is more democratic than ever, and social media has made sure trends basically never die. It is becoming more and more gender-neutral, traditional dress codes for work, play and everything in between also means fashion for the truly stylish has become even more experimental and exciting.

To identify honourees for yet another hotly debated best dressed list we tapped fashionistas from across the continent, the diaspora and our final list spans well loved It-girls, creative and corporate types as well as fashion business moguls. We plumbed the depths from emerging fashionistas we think our audience should discover, to established figures all around the globe. They all feature varying aesthetics but with one unifying factor – they consistently create eye-catching looks.

We hope this year’s list of exceptional honorees inspires you to be sartorially fearless in 2020!

Dive into our list of the top fashion trendsetters and style stars with our annual best-dressed list, featuring celebrities, influencers, and many more.

Read the full interviews on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Best Dressed List – Overall

In alphabetical order – these are the names we think raised the bar style-wise in 2019!

The New Classics

Abisola Kola-Daisi Adut Akech Bior Asanda Sizani Ayanda Thabethe Chukie ‘LYNXX’ Edozien Eku Edewor Fisayo Longe Issa Rae John Boyega Kofi Siriboe Lupita Nyongo’o Mai Atafo Maria Borges Maps Maponyane Mawuli Gavor Mo Abudu Richard Mofe- Damijo Sam Adegoke Seth Shezi Veronica Odeka

The Mavericks

Adebayo Oke-Lawal Adekunle Gold Alexander Julian Damini ‘ Burna Boy’ Ogulu Denola Adepetun Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Jidenna Lisa Folawiyo Mobolaji Dawodu Ogo Offodile Reni Folawiyo Trevor Stuurman WuRlD Yasmin Furmie

The Bombshells

Idia Aisien Ini Dima-Okojie Latasha Ngwube Lerato Kganyago Mimi Onalaja OG Okonkwo Rita Dominic Shaffy Bello Sharon Ooja Tiwa Savage Toke Makinwa Toni Tones

The Minimalists

Bidemi Zakariyau Dumebi ‘Andrea’ Iyamah Kefilwe Mabote Lerato Kgamanyane Nana Agyemang Shelley Mokoena Temi Otedola Yoliswa Moleboheng Mqoco

The Maximalists

Anok Yai Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun Bonang Matheba Didi Olomide Jennifer Oseh Juliette Foxx Nana Akua Addo Noble Igwe Ozinna Anumudu Rich Mnisi

What do you think of our list? Did your fave make the cut? Let us know in the comments!