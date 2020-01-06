Connect with us

Style

BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019

Events Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, 9ice, Ini Dima-Okojie And More

Style

30 Impeccable Style Moments in 2019 , Courtesy of Kefilwe Mabote

Style

BN Style: Fashion Girls Are SO Obsessed With This Trend, We Think It'll Still Be A Big Deal in 2020

Style

UNKNWN Just Dropped a Dapper New Lookbook Featuring LeBron James

Style

We Are So Here For This Mardi Gras Inspired Collection by Woora! Woman

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, John Boyega & More

BN TV Style

Forget Crazy Rich Asians - Lydia Dinga Spills The Tea on Her Singaporean Adventures

Style

BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As fashion people the world over bemoan the death of personal style, and the formulaic way people dress (Thanks Instagram!) it has become even more difficult to ascertain men and women with that ‘je ne sais quoi’. Fashion is more democratic than ever, and social media has made sure trends basically never die. It is becoming more and more gender-neutral, traditional dress codes for work, play and everything in between also means fashion for the truly stylish has become even more experimental and exciting.

To identify honourees for yet another hotly debated best dressed list we tapped fashionistas from across the continent, the diaspora and our final list spans well loved It-girls, creative and corporate types as well as fashion business moguls. We plumbed the depths from emerging fashionistas we think our audience should discover, to established figures all around the globe. They all feature varying aesthetics but with one unifying factor  – they consistently create eye-catching looks.

We hope this year’s list of exceptional honorees inspires you to be sartorially fearless in 2020!

Dive into our list of the top fashion trendsetters and style stars with our annual best-dressed list, featuring celebrities, influencers, and many more.

Read the full interviews on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Best Dressed List – Overall

In alphabetical order – these are the names we think raised the bar style-wise in 2019!

The New Classics

  1. Abisola Kola-Daisi

  2. Adut Akech Bior

  3. Asanda Sizani

  4. Ayanda Thabethe

  5. Chukie ‘LYNXX’ Edozien

  6. Eku Edewor

  7. Fisayo Longe

  8. Issa Rae

  9. John Boyega

  10. Kofi Siriboe

  11. Lupita Nyongo’o

  12. Mai Atafo

  13. Maria Borges

  14. Maps Maponyane

  15. Mawuli Gavor

  16. Mo Abudu

  17. Richard Mofe- Damijo

  18. Sam Adegoke

  19. Seth Shezi

  20. Veronica Odeka

The Mavericks

  1. Adebayo Oke-Lawal

  2. Adekunle Gold

  3. Alexander Julian

  4. Damini ‘ Burna Boy’ Ogulu

  5. Denola Adepetun

  6. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

  7. Jidenna

  8. Lisa Folawiyo

  9. Mobolaji Dawodu

  10. Ogo Offodile

  11. Reni Folawiyo

  12. Trevor Stuurman

  13. WuRlD

  14. Yasmin Furmie

The Bombshells

  1. Idia Aisien

  2. Ini Dima-Okojie

  3. Latasha Ngwube

  4. Lerato Kganyago

  5. Mimi Onalaja

  6. OG Okonkwo

  7. Rita Dominic

  8. Shaffy Bello

  9. Sharon Ooja

  10. Tiwa Savage

  11. Toke Makinwa

  12. Toni Tones

The Minimalists

  1. Bidemi Zakariyau

  2. Dumebi ‘Andrea’ Iyamah

  3. Kefilwe Mabote

  4. Lerato Kgamanyane

  5. Nana Agyemang

  6. Shelley Mokoena

  7. Temi Otedola

  8. Yoliswa Moleboheng Mqoco

The Maximalists

  1. Anok Yai

  2. Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun

  3. Bonang Matheba

  4. Didi Olomide

  5. Jennifer Oseh

  6. Juliette Foxx

  7. Nana Akua Addo

  8. Noble Igwe

  9. Ozinna Anumudu

  10. Rich Mnisi

What do you think of our list? Did your fave make the cut?  Let us know in the comments!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Emeka Nwonu: Step into the New Year with Purpose

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Advertisement
css.php