BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

David Tlale is for sure one of the most sought after designers out of Africa. The South African brand has a list of clients that includes heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more.

On today’s edition of BN Collection to Closet, we shine our light on this two-piece set from the brand that Nigerian musician Flavour is rocking.

For his performance at the Born in Africa Festival at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos recently, the “Ada Ada” crooner rocked the sleeveless blazer and pants set from David Tlale. He paired the look with black shoes. Flavour complimented the look with dark sunnies and his signature dreadlock hairstyle.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!