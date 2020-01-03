Connect with us

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, 9ice, Ini Dima-Okojie And More

Style

30 Impeccable Style Moments in 2019 , Courtesy of Kefilwe Mabote

Style

BN Style: Fashion Girls Are SO Obsessed With This Trend, We Think It'll Still Be A Big Deal in 2020

Style

UNKNWN Just Dropped a Dapper New Lookbook Featuring LeBron James

Style

We Are So Here For This Mardi Gras Inspired Collection by Woora! Woman

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, John Boyega & More

BN TV Style

Forget Crazy Rich Asians - Lydia Dinga Spills The Tea on Her Singaporean Adventures

Style

BN Style: Our Editor At Large Is Trying Out A Major Monochrome Moment This Season

Style

Last-Minute Luxe: Gift Ideas That Work for Pretty Much Everyone in Your Life

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 min ago

 on

David Tlale is for sure one of the most sought after designers out of Africa. The South African brand has a list of clients that includes heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more.

On today’s edition of BN Collection to Closet, we shine our light on this two-piece set from the brand that Nigerian musician Flavour is rocking.

@2niteflavour

For his performance at the Born in Africa Festival at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos recently, the “Ada Ada” crooner rocked the sleeveless blazer and pants set from David Tlale. He paired the look with black shoes. Flavour complimented the look with dark sunnies and his signature dreadlock hairstyle.

@davidtlale

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php