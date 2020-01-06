BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards was held last night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Golden Globe Awards are awards presented by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognizing excellence in film, both American and International, and the American television.
This year’s event was hosted by Ricky Gervis and several of our favourite Hollywood stars were spotted at the event.
Ladies First
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sofía Vergara attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tiffany Haddish attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Winnie Harlow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoë Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cate Blanchett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Shailene Woodley attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Renée Zellweger attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Nicole Kidman attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Salma Hayek attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sienna Miller attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Idina Menzel attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Charlize Theron attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Awkwafina attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Michelle Williams attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Reese Witherspoon attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Isla Fisher attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Helen Mirren attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Dakota Fanning attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Joey King attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Giuliana Rancic attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jeannie Mai attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
The Gents
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Brad Pitt attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Daniel Craig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tom Hanks attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kit Harington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Wesley Snipes attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Barry Jenkins attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ryan Seacrest attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Coupled Up
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
After Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Laverne Cox attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Adrienne Bailon attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: La La Anthony attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Yara Shahidi attends The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Janet Mock attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Laura Harrier attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Garcelle Beauvais attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tika Sumpter attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Mike Epps attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Nicole Scherzinger attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Skai Jackson attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ariel Winter attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Bella Thorne attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kiersey Clemons attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jeannie Mai attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Paris Hilton attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kat Graham attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jessica Alba attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Bebe Rexha attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Hailey Bieber attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kiki Layne attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Aja Naomi King attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Getty Images