Start the Year Looking Great with Mo Abudu at a 5-7 Day Residential Detox Juice Fast | January 20th – 26th

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Hello beautiful people. Happy New Year.
Right here in the City of Lagos in Victoria Island, is the super luxurious White Orchid Hotel that has just opened.

Join Mo Abudu and an array of other specialists and experts on nutrition, health, beauty and style on our 5 to 7 day residential detox juice fast that will help you lose weight and look great.

Date: January 20th to 26th January, 2020.

There are limited spaces available! To find out more, please call +234 813 298 2893

See photos of The White Orchid Hotel below

 

