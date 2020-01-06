All Hail Queen Beyonce at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Music star Beyonce was spotted in attendance of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, and even though the 38-year-old entertainer did not walk the red carpet, she was shown several times during the live show.

Beyonce was nominated for Best Original Song for her The Lion King album track “Spirit,” but the award went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

For the event, which Beyonce attended with husband Jay-Z, she wore a black and gold dress with a deep plunging neckline and gold sleeves.

Beyonce shared photos of her outfit on Instagram… Thanks, Beyonce!