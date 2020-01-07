Connect with us

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

All Hail Queen Beyonce at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Start the Year Looking Great with Mo Abudu at a 5-7 Day Residential Detox Juice Fast | January 20th - 26th

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

Nissi Ogulu Delivers First Live Showcase with Family & Friends

12:11 Restaurant launched in the city of PH & its ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Party was all Shades of Fun

Martell is set to usher in the New Year with a ‘Big Bang’ at the Rendezvous With Martell 2020 Event

TECNO brought Pure Joy to the Hearts of Many this Festive Season & it was Worth Every Second

2Baba rocked it like a Legend at his #20YearsAKing Concert & We Loved Every Bit of It

This edition of The OJOTO Festival wasn’t planned to be just a show, it was organized to go in history books as the biggest event in the East! On a cold night, the people of Ojoto were thrilled by the electrifying warmth of the artist and comical comedians.

The turn out was massive and The Venue was filled to the brim. A night packed with entertainment, food, comedy and music performance from some of the biggest artists in the industry.

Starting with the Ojoto Fest Talent Hunt which saw performances from the finalists and a winner was openly selected by the crowd! This was followed by an electric and energetic performance from YBNL’s very own Fireboy. The night saw rib-cracking comedy from KennyBlaq performing at his first eastern debut, Seyi law, Ush Bebe, Funnybone, Klint Da Drunk and more. From Flavour to Zoro came Skiibii Mayana, Peruzzi, Humble Smith, Illbliss, Style Plus, Waje, DJ Humility while the entire show was brought to an end with a phenomenal performance by Phyno. This day will go down in history as the biggest and the best show to ever happen in Anambra State.

Kindly follow @ojotofestival on Instagram for more.


 

Sponsored Content

