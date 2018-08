Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have pushed their wedding date to sometime in 2019, TMZ is reporting.

TMZ, quoting “sources with direct knowledge” reports that the couple feel they’ve made the commitment, and that’s the most important thing.

“Justin’s been in love with her for a long time, so this didn’t just come from out of the blue,” TMZ quoted a source as saying in reaction to comments that it wasn’t yet time for them to get engaged.