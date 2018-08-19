Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Honorary Doctorate Degree from SOAS University of London

Nigerian writer and activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has received an Honorary Doctor of Literature (DLit) degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

According to the school’s website, ‘Chimamanda’s books have challenged perceptions around issues such as identity and race, and her internationally renowned TED talk ‘We should all be feminists’ had a global impact on conversations about gender equality.’

The author was honored alongside Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, author Dr. Jung Chang, film curator June Givanni and human rights activist Vrinda Grover.

See photos below.