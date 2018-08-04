BBCAfricaEye turns its focus on Unseen Civil War ongoing in Anglophone Cameroon | WATCH

Rumours of a silent war ongoing in the anglophone part of Cameroon have been filtering through for months.
It was reported in October 2017 that the internet was shut off in that part of the country to quiet dissenters from spreading the news.
State-sanctioned kills have also been reported, with soldiers accused of shooting people.
The BBC Africa Eye has collated and analysed the videos from the killings. Their analysis is a saddening and heartbreaking one, revealing a civil war in the country, with too many killings.
See the documentary below:
Like most crisis in Africa, little is talked about on mainstream media. Residents of North West and South West regions of Cameroon are under siege by #Cameroon military following orders from an 86 year old who has ruined this country for 40+ years. Women, children, men sleep in bushes, villages have been completed burnt down, military goes from door to door in some areas, remove young men from homes and shoot them point Blanc. Such barbaric actions over the past year has increased the call for secession and many civilians are radicalised on daily basis. Local militias are now in many villages claiming to provide self protection. Despite all these atrocities a useless African Union, United Nations are all mute. One can’t even expect neighbouring countries to react cause they are all birds of a feather. Nigeria has Buhari who can’t solve crucial issues, Equatorial Guinea has Obiang who is another fossil like Biya, Tchad is a lost case & CAR is chaotic. Where will intervention come from?
Jesus Christ is Lord over All. Even though we don´t obey HIM, because of His Love He will make a way for this evil work of the devil to come to an end in Cameroon and Africa Amen. We should pray and stop complaining like the above writer, because complaing and accusing will not help Africa okay. God Bless Nigeria and Africa in Jesus Christ Name Amen.
