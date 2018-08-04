Ghanaians Allegedly Attack Nigerian Traders in Kumasi Market

Leaders of Nigerian traders at Ghana’s Suame Magazine in Kumasi, Ashanti region of Ghana have cried out following incessant attacks by Ghanaians.
According to Citi News, the attacks began after the Ministry of Trade and Industry ordered all non-Ghanaian traders to leave the markets before the 27th of July, 2018 or face the wrath of the government.
Following the order which was later reversed on grounds of inadequate sensitization, members of the Ghana Union Trader Association (GUTA) have continued to attack Nigerians and forcefully evict them from their shops, a Nigerian retailer said.
In an exclusive interview, an executive member of the Nigerian Retailers Association, Victor Moname revealed to Citi News:
The [Ashanti] Regional [Police] Commander told us that the Nigeria High Commission had called him over the same issue. He said he had sent a police patrol team to Suame Magazine, Kumasi. But when some of our people open their shops, some boys jumped on them again including some of the GUTA executives.
Some of their items got broken because when the boys come and ask you to close your shop, and you refuse, they destroy your things. So that was the reason why when they came to tell us to close the shops, we obliged because they are many. They are up to 50, and you can’t identify all of them. They don’t even have shops in Magazine.”He added that their members had closed their shops for fear of attacks.
The evacuation of foreign retailers, according to the Ministry, was to allow for sensitization and education in the domestic retail trade sector.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia
When your country does not know, love or respect you it’s hard for another to do.
Remember Ghana must Go in 1983, when all Ghanaians were asked to leave Nigeria.
Yes, they were asked to leave as they were way too much in the Nigeria at the time. Get over it. At least they weren’t harassed or attacked; they were given an ultimatum to leave. Ghanaians were all over Nigeria at the time, in almost if not ALL parts of the states of Nigeria. Ghanaians today are still all over Nigeria yet they act like they’re not living in Nigeria and behave as though only Nigerians live in Ghana. Different strokes for different folks; I personally wouldn’t live in Ghana even if I was paid. Even your artistes, majority of them gained recognition by living and acting in Nigeria. Yet it was alleged that Nigerian actors were taxed heavily whenever they acted or produced movies in Ghana. Even still, many of Ghanaian artistes till today still live in Nigeria and act as though their placentas were buried in Nigeria. Find something else that’s reasonable to say. That the then Nigerian government asked Ghanaians to leave and gave them an ultimatum; doesn’t mean that the alleged attack is acceptable.
This is sad. We Africans are our own problems, not the white man.
Please mother Ghana, do not go to that roots! It’s not and it will not be that way to go. For the well-being of all, seek the best possible solution for this problem. We are brothers and sisters, I know some will write to insult me for my comments, the fact is we are one even though we come from different tribes and country. Nonetheless, I pray that the authorities will not do anything that will cause unnecessary hardships to anyone. Please seek PEACE!
I side with you Fleur. The Nigerian citizen is like that orphan bereft of any covering of privilege. Good only to be trampled upon wherever he is found.
We are still dancing in cycles and will continue to do so unless we face our problems squarely, dealing with them with all the decisiveness we can muster. Until then, we will continue to be at other nations mercies. It dies not matter how they mete it out to us !