BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

2019 Elections: Atiku can never enjoy my support – Obasanjo

04.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

2019 Elections: Atiku can never enjoy my support - Obasanjo | BellaNaija

Olusegun Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his Vice President and 2015 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will never have his support.

Obasanjo said this while speaking in an interview with Premium Times.

The former president said he has no personal grudge against Atiku. He said:

How can I be on the same side with Atiku? To do what?

If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support

I do not have personal grudges with anyone. If you do not do well for Nigeria, you do not do well for all of us.

It is not a question of working with or not working with an individual. If you are working for the good of Nigeria, I am working with you. If you are not working for the good of Nigeria it does not matter who you are I am not working with you.

2 Comments on 2019 Elections: Atiku can never enjoy my support – Obasanjo
  • Diamond August 4, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    If Buhari can be president with your support, I see no reason Atiku can’t.
    If what I read up there isn’t grudge, then the dictionaries have redefined the meaning of that word.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • nwa nna August 4, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Saint OBJ and captain save Nigeria aka Atiku are all cut from the same cloth, and this is not a compliment either, baba Iyabo needs to get off his high horses. He’s no better than Atiku, PMB et al..

      Love this! 22 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija