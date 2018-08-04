2019 Elections: Atiku can never enjoy my support – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his Vice President and 2015 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will never have his support.

Obasanjo said this while speaking in an interview with Premium Times.

The former president said he has no personal grudge against Atiku. He said:

How can I be on the same side with Atiku? To do what? If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support I do not have personal grudges with anyone. If you do not do well for Nigeria, you do not do well for all of us. It is not a question of working with or not working with an individual. If you are working for the good of Nigeria, I am working with you. If you are not working for the good of Nigeria it does not matter who you are I am not working with you.