BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cricket Star Imran Khan elected Prime Minister of Pakistan

17.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

Pakistan has a new leader and he is former Cricket player, Imran Khan.

According to BBC, the 65 year old was elected Prime Minister at the country’s national assembly following his party’s grand slide victory during the July elections.

Prior to winning the elections, Imran Khan promised a “new Pakistan” with reforms to the country’s economy.

Imran Khan will be sworn in on Saturday, 18th August.

2 Comments on Cricket Star Imran Khan elected Prime Minister of Pakistan
  • Anon August 17, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    He’s tried, after so many times of contesting he’s now got it and he’s also broken the hold the two families; Sharif and Bhutto have had for a long time.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Manny August 17, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      I’m happy for Pakistan right now too. I can only hope he delivers.

      Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija