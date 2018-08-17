Cricket Star Imran Khan elected Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan has a new leader and he is former Cricket player, Imran Khan.
According to BBC, the 65 year old was elected Prime Minister at the country’s national assembly following his party’s grand slide victory during the July elections.
Prior to winning the elections, Imran Khan promised a “new Pakistan” with reforms to the country’s economy.
Imran Khan will be sworn in on Saturday, 18th August.
He’s tried, after so many times of contesting he’s now got it and he’s also broken the hold the two families; Sharif and Bhutto have had for a long time.
I’m happy for Pakistan right now too. I can only hope he delivers.