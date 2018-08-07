BellaNaija

Femi Otedola Pledges Scholarship for 11-Year Old Rap Sensation Megabyte 👏🏽

Billionaire business tycoon Femi Otedola has pledged to sponsor the education of 11-year old rap sensation, Megabyte.

Otedola made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He shared: “Invited @megabyteofficial to my office. This young man inspires me and I have decided to pay for his education immediately and all through university”.

Megabyte came to limelight back in March after a video of his freestyle hit major news platforms.

  • Anne August 8, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Thank you sir for paying all the way. At least the boy gets educated plus talents.

    Love this! 1 Reply
