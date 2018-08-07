FG says DSS blocked Entrance to National Assembly “without the knowledge of the Presidency”

BellaNaija

The presidency has revealed that Tuesday’s blockage of the national assembly entrance by masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was “done without the knowledge of the Presidency”.

This was made known in a statement on the presidency’s Twitter handle.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier sacked the DSS director general Lawal Daura following the incident.

The statement condemned the act, adding that “all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

Acting President has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.

According to him, the unlawful act, which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable, and completely unacceptable.

By this statement, the Acting President is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

In another tweet, a follow-up to the announcement that Daura has been sacked, the presidency said:

UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice.

