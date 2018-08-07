Senator Remi Tinubu ordained as Assistant Pastor in RCCG

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been ordained as an Assistant Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The ordination service which held on the second day of the church’s 66th annual convention, had Tinubu’s husband and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu in attendance.

See photos below:

Watch video below (Tinubu is spotted in the 24th minute):

Photo Credit: @IsimaOdeh | @nairalearn