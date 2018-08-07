BellaNaija

Senator Remi Tinubu ordained as Assistant Pastor in RCCG

07.08.2018

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been ordained as an Assistant Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The ordination service which held on the second day of the church’s 66th annual convention, had Tinubu’s husband and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu in attendance.

See photos below:

The Tinubus and RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye

Watch video below (Tinubu is spotted in the 24th minute):

Photo Credit: @IsimaOdeh | @nairalearn

6 Comments
  • jokobaba August 7, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    =(

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Elle August 7, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    All I know is that we cannot bribe God. Eod.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • The Real Oma August 7, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    O ma se o.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Ada August 7, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Who are we to judge her.? She has been a member of the church, a worker, deaconness as well for years. If due process was followed, why should we be negative about it. It is not written in the bible that a politicians wife should not serve in the church. God is the ultimate judge, let us allow him do his work.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Tracy Edward August 7, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    When God bless no devil in hell can curse what God, the Only true God Almighty has Blessed. We need men and women old or young who love God and follow Jesus to take over the political arena. We need people lwho fear God all across Nigeria to take over in Jesus Name Amen. God bless Nigeria Amen. What a great Nation and all we need are great leaders to match.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • jokobaba August 7, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Einsenhower warned of the “military-industrial complex” in his famous 1961 speech. Watch this religious-political complex.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

