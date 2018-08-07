BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Rivers Government opens Endowment Fund for Hero Joseph Blankson’s Children

07.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

Rivers State Government opens Endowment Fund for superhero Joseph Blankson's Children | BellaNaija

The Rivers State Government has opened an endowment fund for the 2 kids of Joseph Blankson who saved 13 people in a boat accident.

A boat Joseph had been riding in had capsized and one by one he saved 13 passengers, pulling them ashore. He had attempted saving the 14th person when, exhausted, he drowned.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, shared on his Facebook that the endowment fund was revealed while he received Blankson’s wife, children and extended family at the Government House on Monday.

Joseph’s wife, Mercy, was also employed by the Rivers State Government.

Wike also donated to the burial of the late hero.

2 Comments on Rivers Government opens Endowment Fund for Hero Joseph Blankson’s Children
  • Miss Anoni Moss August 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Not all heroes wear capes, you don’t see selfless and brave Nigerians like this everyday. RIP sir you are a true hero!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • lami August 7, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Nice one, God rest his soul

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija