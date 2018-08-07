BellaNaija

Lagos Police restores Order after Riot in Ketu

07.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

A riot ensued in Ketu-Alapere area of Lagos State on Tuesday afternoon.

A video shared on social media showed youths in the area storming an unknown location armed with weapons.

Although the reason for the riot is unconfirmed, several motorcycles have been burnt.

Officers with the Lagos State Police Rapid Response Squad arrived at the scene to restore order, putting out the fire.

See a video and photos from the riot:

Photo Credit: @rrslagos767

1 Comments on Lagos Police restores Order after Riot in Ketu
  • by_stander August 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Domino effects of infringing people’s inalienable rights.

    Love this! 4 Reply
