Tecno awards ₦1 Million each to 4 Lucky Winners in the #LightUpYourDream2018 Promo

Imagine waking up to the sum of One million naira in your bank account to chase your budding dream and all you had to do was showcase your creativity or get yourself a new Tecno Spark 2 smartphone. Isn’t that just awesome? This was the case for four individuals who were gifted the sum of One million naira each during the second edition of the Tecno Light Up Your Dream campaign.

The grand finale which took place at TECNO’s Lagos headquarters on July 31st 2018 had a lot of thrilling and emotional moments for everyone who participated.

From the inception of the campaign, a lot of entries were received but only a few got the eyes of the judges, out of which 20 individuals were selected to pitch their ideas, with the chance of 2 individuals going home with one million naira each. While two more winners were to be chosen after a raffle draw to win One Million Naira each.

The event was attended by Tecno executives and the contestants were assessed by celebrity judges Noble Igwe; a renowned blogger and Chief Executive Officer of 360 group and Bisola Aiyeola, first runner up of Big Brother Naija 2017 and an award-winning actor, presenter, singer and MC.

And the show began

Amongst the 20 contestants were fashion designers, music artists, agropreneurs, graphic artists, caterers, screen writers, special educators, dancers, bakers, deaf tutor and an animator and they all made their beautiful presentations.

And the winners are

Immediately after announcing the raffle draw winners and after a long deliberation by the judges, the winners of the Light Up Your Dream 2018 competition were announced. They were- Jeremiah Okoh, a ginger farmer and Henry Emeka Nnamani a poultry farmer.

It was an emotional moment for one of the grand prize winner Jeremiah Okoh, when he spoke on how grateful he is to God and Tecno as tears of joy trickled down his eyes . He said,“Standing here and holding this cheque is a dream on its own. I cannot believe this”. Speaking on how he participated, he said “my friend drew my attention to this activity, I decided to give it a shot and see me today, I really cannot believe this is me holding a One million naira cheque in my hands”

The Digital Marketing Manager, West Africa; Jojo, presented the winners Jeremiah Okoh and Henry Emeka Nnamani with their cheques and a brand new Tecno Spark 2 each.

The contestants who came 3rd to 10th went home with brand new Tecno Spark 2 smartphones, while those in 11th to 20th position went home with brand new rechargeable fans.

The Light Up Your Dream competition was started last year after the launch of the first Tecno Spark edition and is seemingly becoming an annual event. So, fans and customers should probably keep their fingers crossed and brush up on their creative juice for next year’s edition.

See more photos below

Sponsored Content