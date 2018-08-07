BellaNaija

Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura

07.08.2018

Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has terminated the appointment of Department of State Services (DSS) DG Lawal Daura.

This was made known in a series of tweets by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Laolu Akande. He said:

AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.

Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

Masked operatives of the DSS had blocked the entrance to the National Assembly on Tuesday in what is being reported as an alleged attempt to get pro-Buhari supporters to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The officers later granted the lawmakers entry into their offices.

Saraki has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last week.

6 Comments on Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura
  • Saywhatnow August 7, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    ’bout time!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • lami August 7, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Way to go Mr VP👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • See August 7, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Someone is actually thinking. Is it just me or so positive things actually happen when Osibanjo is ‘in power’ ? Like last year was it, when dollar wanted to kill Nigerians.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • gbaskelebo August 7, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    FLUKE!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lilly August 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    So he sacks the DSS and the president is not aware or did not give consent.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

