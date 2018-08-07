Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has terminated the appointment of Department of State Services (DSS) DG Lawal Daura.

This was made known in a series of tweets by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Laolu Akande. He said:

AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 7, 2018

Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 7, 2018

Masked operatives of the DSS had blocked the entrance to the National Assembly on Tuesday in what is being reported as an alleged attempt to get pro-Buhari supporters to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The officers later granted the lawmakers entry into their offices.

Saraki has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last week.