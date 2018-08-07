Olympic announces Peter Okoye as Brand Ambassador for the Fourth Year

Congratulations are in order for Peter Okoye as nutritious milk brand, Olympic has for the fourth year, announced the pop star as its brand ambassador.

The contract was signed yesterday at the PZ Cussons head office in Lagos and Mr P, as he is fondly called has already made the announcement on his Instagram page with pictures and caption, ‘Earlier Today!!! Signed, Sealed, Renewed 4 years in a row! Thankful for the opportunity to continue working with a brand that cares @olympicnigeria Today was a good day! #ActiveForLonger #BrandAmabassador

Sources say the decision to renew the contract was because of the perfect fit between Peter and the brand. We also believe the brand’s #ActiveForLonger tagline perfectly fits Mr. P.

What can we say other than a big congratulation to Peter Okoye and the Olympic family. We expect plenty magic as the year unfolds.

Olympic milk manufactured by PZ Consumer was launched into the Nigerian market in 2008 as a fat filled low cholesterol (evaporated) milk, the brand introduced new product extensions namely: double serve, midi pack & family pack milk powders highlighted in the more vibrant, upgraded packaging designs and the great tasting Olympic Yo! (Yoghurt drinks) in Classic & Strawberry variants!

See some photos from the signing

