Burning Minivan causes Backlog of Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge

A minivan on Wednesday morning caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge causing a backlog of traffic.

Twitter users shared videos and photos of the minivan on fire, as well as of vehicles backed up in traffic.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit eventually arrived on the scene to put out the fire and remove the vehicle.

See photos and videos from the fire

Everybody is stalled on third mainland bridge for the past 45minutes no response pic.twitter.com/A9Gc713D2Q — Ayodeji Abbey Adebowale (@TRIPPLEA_1404) August 8, 2018

Views from third mainland bridge. Car on fire! pic.twitter.com/bn9ruI6zZK — Adebowale Ajayi (@ajayidebo) August 8, 2018

Happening now on third mainland @Gidi_Traffic some vehicle burning pic.twitter.com/vsVnofFEiF — [FF02::A/64] Kevin Geek™ (@X_PLICIT) August 8, 2018

Photo Credit: @yeankhar