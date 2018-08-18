BellaNaija

Former UN Sec-Gen Kofi Annan Passes On

18.08.2018 at By 3 Comments

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan is dead. He was 80.

The UN Migration Agency confirmed his passing in a Tweet on Saturday.

“Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating,” the agency tweeted.

The family has also released a statement saying:

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness.

Annan was the first UN Secretary-General to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff. He served as the seventh Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006.

Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the UN in 2001. He was the chairman of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for human rights.

3 Comments on Former UN Sec-Gen Kofi Annan Passes On
  Ephi August 18, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Wow. What a week, first Aretha Franklin and now Kofi Annan. May they rest in peace. They have run their race, are we running ours?

    Love this! 6 Reply
  Anon August 18, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Rest in peace, Sir.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Baybie August 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Rest in eternal peace sir

    Love this! 0 Reply
