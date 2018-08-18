Ghana’s National Flag to Fly at Half-Mast for One Week mourning Kofi Annan’s Passing

BellaNaija

From Monday, August 20, Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast worldwide in honor of Kofi Annan who passed on today Saturday, August 18 in a Switzerland hospital.

Confirming the reports, Ghanaian President  Nana Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to share: “I have been directed that, in his honor, Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, 20th August 2018, for one week”.

