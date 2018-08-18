Nana Akufo-Addo, Cyril Ramaphosa, Bukola Saraki, António Guterres pay last respects to Kofi Annan with Touching Tributes

An outpouring of heartfelt tributes has since flooded social media in the wake of the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

World leaders including President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Rashtrapati Bhavan of India, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Amnesty Secretary- General Kumi Naidoo, Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney among others have taken to their Twitter handles to share tributes.

See Tweets:

The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan. 1/7 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. I join the world in mourning his loss. In these turbulent and trying times, his legacy as a global champion for peace will remain a true inspiration for us all. https://t.co/psJ9viPIeu pic.twitter.com/SKfBk5zaY2 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 18, 2018

Very sad to hear of death of #KofiAnnan – he was a hero of mine and earned a reputation for calm, firm and just diplomacy through his roll as the first African Sec Gen of the @UN. His charisma and sense will be missed at a time when effective global diplomacy is badly needed. RIP — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 18, 2018

Sorry to learn of the passing of former Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi Annan. My condolences to his family and to the UN community #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2018

#KofiAnnan never stopped fighting for justice, peace & dignity for all, knowing this struggle is a marathon not a sprint. He was warm, compassionate & intelligent, exuding dignity & grace. So privileged to have worked with him to tackle climate change, poverty & gender equality pic.twitter.com/NGv74aje2W — Kumi Naidoo (@kuminaidoo) August 18, 2018

The news of former United Nations Secretary General Mr. @KofiAnnan’s death comes as a great shock to us as we were with him only a few weeks ago when he visited South Africa. It is indeed a great loss to us and to the global community. pic.twitter.com/rNxr4ghNGf — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 18, 2018

Nigeria’s Bukola Saraki, Senator Shehu Shagari, Fela Durotoye have also taken to Twitter to share their tribute to the Nobel Peace Laureate.

Kofi Annan was a ‘purposeful optimist’ who spoke for the voiceless, a diplomat who worked for peace in a tumultuous world, and a leader who dedicated his life to advocating for the liberty and freedom of all mankind. We shall miss him. pic.twitter.com/15MijiC29f — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 18, 2018

#KofiAnnan lived an accomplished life of service to humanity.He was Africa’s gift of peace to a troubled World.We will miss his counsel,experience and effective interventions.Annan left when the World needed him most.A great son of Africa he was.May his soul Rest In Peace.Adieu — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 18, 2018

It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing away of the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize & the first black Sec.Gen of the United Nations, @KofiAnnan .

He served with dignity & brought great pride to not only the African Continent, but the world. RIP #KofiAnnan — FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) August 18, 2018