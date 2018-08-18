BellaNaija

Nana Akufo-Addo, Cyril Ramaphosa, Bukola Saraki, António Guterres pay last respects to Kofi Annan with Touching Tributes

An outpouring of heartfelt tributes has since flooded social media in the wake of the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

World leaders including President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Rashtrapati Bhavan of India, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Amnesty Secretary- General Kumi Naidoo, Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney among others have taken to their Twitter handles to share tributes.

See Tweets:

Nigeria’s Bukola Saraki, Senator Shehu Shagari, Fela Durotoye have also taken to Twitter to share their tribute to the Nobel Peace Laureate.

