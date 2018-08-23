George Clooney sits atop Forbes Highest-Paid Actors List for 2018 with $239m

Forbes has released its list of highest paid actors for 2018, and this year, George Clooney sits on top, making $239 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.

According to Forbes, Clooney’s claimed the number one spot, thanks to the up to $1 billion purchase of his Casamigos Tequila.

Clooney made an estimated $233 million pretax from that deal.

In the 2nd spot is Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson, who made $124 million pretax.

Robert Downey Jr., made $81 million to sit in the 3rd spot, while Chris Hemsworth claims 4th position with $64 million.

Jackie Chan is no. 5 with $45.5 million and Will Smith made $42 million to claim the no. 6 spot.

Together, the world’s ten highest-paid actors tallied $748.5 million between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018, before fees and taxes, Forbes says.

Others on the list are: Akshay Kumar (no. 7: $40.5 million), Adam Sandler (no. 8: $39.5 million), Salman Khan (no. 9 $38.5 million) and Chris Evans (n0 . 10: $34 million).